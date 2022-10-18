Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man wanted for murder in Holmes County
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Holmes County in connection to a homicide that happened on Thursday, October 20. Officials with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department said Jeremy Gaines, 32, is wanted for the death of 31-year-old La’Tika Wade. The incident happened on Baker Road in Lexington. Investigators said Gaines may […]
WLBT
Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
kicks96news.com
Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County
Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
WLBT
Weapon confiscated, teens arrested outside Crystal Springs High School
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - One assault-style rifle has been confiscated and two juveniles have been placed under arrest following an incident in front of Crystal Springs High School Friday afternoon. Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill said officers responded to a report of students brandishing weapons. A male and...
breezynews.com
Have You Seen Taye Green? Contact Leake County Sheriff’s Office
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man pictured, Taye Green. Green is a person of interest in a recent Leake County shooting incident. He is described as a 5’10” tall 20 year old black male weighing 160-165 lbs.
WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
Log truck driver killed in Rankin County crash
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett. According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. […]
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
WAPT
Police investigate shooting in North Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
WAPT
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
vicksburgnews.com
VPD currently investigating multiple crimes, including shooting
The Vicksburg Police Department is currently investigating several crimes that have taken place recently throughout the city. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:50 a.m., officers took a report at the police station regarding an incident where shots were fired into a vehicle in the area of First East and Walnut Streets. The complainant stated a male subject with whom she had an earlier argument fired several times at her vehicle but missed. However, the windshield of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am parked nearby had been struck once.
WLBT
Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
Two brothers sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of man after fight at grocery store
Two brothers who were found guilty of murder after shooting a man in the neck following a fight at a Mississippi grocery store in 2019 have been sentenced to life in prison. Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were sentenced by Judge E. Faye Peterson, following a four-day trial at the Hinds County Circuit Court.
WLBT
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With hundreds of online platforms just a click away and easily accessible, victims of peer pressure and online bullying are getting younger and younger. Its most recent victim was 15-year-old Mena Willis - a teenage girl who took her own life in her high school’s bathroom...
Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
WLBT
Truck carrying trailer bursts into flames on I-55 near Atkins Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A truck carrying a trailer headed north on I-55 near Atkins Road burst into flames at about 11 a.m. and startled people nearby with loud explosions. No one was injured. According to Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, the trailer had been carrying a race car,...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg woman arrested for forgery
A Vicksburg woman was arrested on Friday after cashing a forged check, according to police. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Racheal Vinzant, 33, of Vicksburg was arrested Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of uttering a forgery after she cashed a check she had written against a closed account at a local grocery store.
WLBT
62-year-old man found dead inside trunk of vehicle with gunshot wounds in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead inside the trunk of his vehicle in Jackson. It happened on Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says officers arrived on the scene and found 62-year-old Thelvin Carr with gunshot wounds. Investigators with the department say they believe the...
WAPT
South Jackson water issues rise as city waits for new pump motor
JACKSON, Miss. — Water operations in south Jackson have slowly been increasing yet again. As of Sunday morning, nearly 400 people are without clean drinking water, forcing them to boil it or buy it. “It’s rough because you don’t have water to take a bath or to wash your...
Comments / 1