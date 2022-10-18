ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Man wanted for murder in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Holmes County in connection to a homicide that happened on Thursday, October 20. Officials with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department said Jeremy Gaines, 32, is wanted for the death of 31-year-old La’Tika Wade. The incident happened on Baker Road in Lexington. Investigators said Gaines may […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
kicks96news.com

Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County

Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Log truck driver killed in Rankin County crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett. According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Police investigate shooting in North Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD currently investigating multiple crimes, including shooting

The Vicksburg Police Department is currently investigating several crimes that have taken place recently throughout the city. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:50 a.m., officers took a report at the police station regarding an incident where shots were fired into a vehicle in the area of First East and Walnut Streets. The complainant stated a male subject with whom she had an earlier argument fired several times at her vehicle but missed. However, the windshield of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am parked nearby had been struck once.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Truck carrying trailer bursts into flames on I-55 near Atkins Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A truck carrying a trailer headed north on I-55 near Atkins Road burst into flames at about 11 a.m. and startled people nearby with loud explosions. No one was injured. According to Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, the trailer had been carrying a race car,...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg woman arrested for forgery

A Vicksburg woman was arrested on Friday after cashing a forged check, according to police. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Racheal Vinzant, 33, of Vicksburg was arrested Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of uttering a forgery after she cashed a check she had written against a closed account at a local grocery store.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

﻿South Jackson water issues rise as city waits for new pump motor

JACKSON, Miss. — Water operations in south Jackson have slowly been increasing yet again. As of Sunday morning, nearly 400 people are without clean drinking water, forcing them to boil it or buy it. “It’s rough because you don’t have water to take a bath or to wash your...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy