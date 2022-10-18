ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Georgia college student, 21, is killed instantly by propeller blade in front of his DATE after renting Cessna plane to fly her to dinner in Savannah

By Joseph Michalitsianos For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A Georgia student was killed in front of his date after walking into the propeller of a Cessna plane that he'd hired to chauffuer them to dinner.

Sani Aliyu, a student at Georgia Southern University and originally from Nigeria, and his date were flown by a pilot and co-pilot on the 58-mile journey from Statesboro to Savannah.

When the plane doors opened, the 21-year-old's female friend stepped off and headed to the back of the plane, but Aliyu headed to the front, where he was struck twice by the plane's propeller on the back of the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SN5s5_0idYQ3eu00
Sani Aliyu, a 21-year-old student at Georgia Southern University, was killed when he was struck by a plane propeller on Sunday at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHeqb_0idYQ3eu00
Aliyu had flown to Savannah on a date with a female friend, and was killed instantly when the propeller struck him twice in the head after he walked to the front of the plane after exiting

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch revealed Aliyu died immediately upon being struck despite an ambulance being called to the airport's ramp area where the incident occurred at approximately 10.45pm.

'They flew to Savannah to go on a date, flew back, landed at the Statesboro Airport, and the young lady got off the plane and walked toward the back of the plane, and he got off the airplane and walked toward the front of the plane, and when he did, the propeller hit him,' said Futch.

Aliyu was a sophomore at the University and majored in management, according to Communications Manager Melanie Simón.

Simón relayed a statement from Georgia Southern's dean of students Dr. Aileen C. Dowell, which read 'We were deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident that involved one of our students Sunday night.'

'I have already been in touch with his family and professors, and we have mobilized all available resources to provide counseling and any other assistance the university can give,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8FvE_0idYQ3eu00
In a statement from Georgia Southern University, the school said it was 'deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident'

Capt. Todd Hutchens of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said police responded on Sunday night to collect information but details will be turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

'Nobody is really at fault or anything, it was an accident, so we just have to communicate all of our information with them,' Hutchens said.

Hutchens added the plane was stationary when the incident occurred, and happened near the area where planes are parked.

A preliminary investigation by the FAA said the plane was a 2005 Cessna 172S, a small plane with four seats.

'The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates,' said FAA spokesperson Steve Kulm.

While the Administration does not identify people involved in accidents, they did provide the registration number, which indicated the plane was registered with American Aviation Inc. in Brooksville, Florida.

Comments / 584

crazy mate
5d ago

Didn't he know not to walk in front of a running airplane, shouldn't the pilots have told him to wait till engine stops before exiting?

Reply(120)
140
LNAF
4d ago

Part of my preflight briefing is that we don't get out of the plane until the spinny thing out front has stopped, and even then stay out of the prop arc unless there is no other choice. It is a mistake to disembark passengers with the engine running.

Reply(4)
126
Sophie
5d ago

How awful. I thought every one knew never walk in front of a running plane. Those propellers are obviously dangerous. I remember a few years ago, a lady lost her arm and injured her head when she did the same... it's amazing she wasn't killed

Reply(5)
63
Related
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
CBS Denver

Two planes touched wings before crashing and killing all onboard

The NTSB has released it's preliminary report on a mid-air collision that happened in Boulder County last month. Two planes crashed along Niwot Road, killing three men. One plan was a Cessna 172S from a flight school, and the other was a Sonex Aircraft Xenos. The report says both planes were flying at about 7,000-7,500 feet, and were operating under visual flight rules. The Cessna turned eastbound, and the flight track data of the two planes merged, and then both planes rapidly descended. The report says that investigators found fragmented sections of the outboard left wings of both airplanes in a field below the point where the two flight tracks merged.The report indicates that both airplanes were operating within the Mode-C veil of the Denver International Airport Class B airspace that requires automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) "out" transmissions. The Cessna was equipped with ADS-B "in/out" equipment, and did transmit ADS-B data. The Sonex did not transmit ADS-B data during the accident flight. ADS-B is used to detect and alert pilots to potential traffic conflicts.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
People

On Day Before She Was Found Burned, Debbie Collier Bought Items That Were Found Next to Her Body

In surveillance video taken from the store, "the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything," states a police press release On the day before her partially-burned body was found at the bottom of an embankment, Georgia mom Debbie Collier visited a dollar store and left with a number of items, two of which — a tarp and tote bag — were found next to her body. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage from the Family Dollar in Clayton, which shows Collier, 59, entering the store...
ATHENS, GA
The Independent

Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight

A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride

The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
OKMULGEE, OK
The Independent

Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video

New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day. Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning

In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

666K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy