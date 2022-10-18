Read full article on original website
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
Newly discovered monster black hole so close to the Earth, it is ‘practically in our back yard’
To find the black hole, the team dug deep into data comprising nearly 200,000 binary stars.
A newly-observed Gamma-ray burst might be the brightest space explosion ever seen
A number of space and ground-based telescopes observed one of the brightest space explosions ever witnessed on October 9, a NASA blog post reveals. The dramatic event was classified as a Gamma-ray burst, or GRB, which is one of the most powerful known types of explosions in the universe, as per NASA.
Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter
For decades, researchers have been fascinated by the process of cell division, a highly intricate process driven by a precise cocktail of components. To better understand this phenomenon, researchers have been trying to create synthetic cells that mimic nature. While it will take some time before we have fully functional...
A new AI material can learn behaviors and adapt to different circumstances
Mechanical engineers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have created a new type of material that uses artificial intelligence to learn behaviors over extended periods of time. The study was published today in the journal Science Robotics. The benefits of the material in different industries. The material consists...
Researchers reveal the first Neanderthal family in largest known genetic study
Researchers undertook the largest known genetic study of Neanderthals reported to date and revealed new insights into the social organization of Neanderthals. Based on an analysis of the ancient DNA of 13 Neanderthal individuals from two caves in Siberia, the researchers provided the "first known description" of the relationships of a small community of Neanderthals.
An artist dropped microphones into the Arctic to record the sounds of melting icebergs
The U.S. National Science Foundation's polar program funded a project which comprises 21 researchers from Europe, the U.S., and Canada. The scientists have been at sea for four weeks studying the ocean and climate-related phenomena, which will be used in scientific analysis. The initiative was undertaken at a time when there were reports on sea level rises due to Greenland's melting ice cap.
The Black Death triggered 'a form of Darwinian evolution' that gave rise to modern immunity, suggests new study
The Black Death, also known as the bubonic plague, may have influenced the evolution of genes involved in immune responses, suggests a new study of ancient genomic data published in Nature today (Oct .19). The findings indicate that past pandemics might have affected present-day disease susceptibility and may continue to...
Astronomers around the world weigh in on one of the most intense gamma-ray bursts ever
Earlier this month, on October 9th, one of the most intense gamma ray bursts hit the Earth. It was spotted by a number of space telescopes including Nasa’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and China’s High Energy Burst Searcher (HEBS) and Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (Insight-HXMT), according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Friday. The telescopes were scanning the skies for cosmic explosions and now their scientists are weighing in on the incredible discovery.
Researchers find rarest groups of meteorites originating as far out as Neptune
Knowing a meteorite's origin is key to understanding the universe.
Watch this 12-year time-lapse movie of the entire sky courtesy of NASA
It’s not every day that you get to see the entire sky, much less over a span of 12 years. However, now NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft (not to be confused with the comet) has produced just such a video, according to a press release by NASA published on Tuesday.
NASA's Curiosity Rover reaches long-awaited region, captures 'awe-inspiring' pictures
Scientists are hoping that the mineral-enriched will offer clues as to how the Red Planet's climate dried.
James Webb Telescope reveals a magnificent cluster of galaxies around a quasar within a massive black hole
A team at the Johns Hopkins University unearthed a remarkable finding from the data captured by the James Webb Space Telescope: a cluster of galaxies merging around a rare red quasar within a 'monster' black hole. The extremely red quasar, known as the SDSSJ165202.64+172852.3, is among the "best candidates" for...
Hubble captures an 'unexpected' twin tail produced by NASA's spacecraft asteroid impact
NASA's asteroid spacecraft impact last month has had an unintended and surprising consequence. The Hubble Space Telescope captured a new image of the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system, whose trajectory was successfully altered when NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) slammed into it on September 26. The new capture is one of...
Scientists use new NASA tool to map the remains of an exploded star
Using NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), astronomers have measured and mapped polarized X-rays from the remains of an exploded star called Cassiopeia A, shedding new light on the nature of young supernova remnants, according to a press statement by NASA published on Tuesday. Measuring the polarization of X-ray...
Stargazing, from Halley’s exhaust to Meteor Shower this week: how to watch
Halley’s comet is back, you ask. It is not, that event won’t happen until 2061, but this week the celestial exhaust from the comet can be glimpsed during the Orionid meteor shower. Earth will move into the streams of particles left over from the massive comet since it...
Researchers in China use lasers to sync optical clocks over record distance
A team of researchers in China created a new record when they synced their optical clocks over a distance of 70 miles (113 km). This is a major improvement from their last attempt, which was carried out across a distance of just under 10 miles (16 km), Nature reported. The...
For 80 years, this World War II shipwreck leaked toxic pollutants into the sea, changing the ecosystem
The year is 1942. The atmosphere is abuzz with the sounds of the Second World War. The German Navy took over a fishing trawler, V 1302 John Mahn, for use as a Vorpostenboot, or patrol boat, for Operation Cerberus, or Channel Dash, a German naval operation. Unfortunately, V 1302 John Mahn was the only German ship sunk by UK bombers during the entire Channel Dash. It has rested in the Belgian North Sea ever since.
Printed electronics could be edible in the near future, study shows
Printed electronics are a new device platform, but they are showing up in many places. The latest is in designing electronic sensors that could be used to detect whether or not frozen foods have been thawed and then refrozen, or to what degree they might have thawed during transport to a grocery store freezer.
In a first, scientists grow fully mature hair follicles in cultures
Researchers from Japan generated hair follicles in cultures while working on the processes of hair follicle growth and hair pigmentation, according to a press release delivered today (Oct .21). This achievement could contribute to the development of different applications such as hair loss treatment, animal testing and drug screenings. Hair...
