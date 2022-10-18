ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An artist dropped microphones into the Arctic to record the sounds of melting icebergs

The U.S. National Science Foundation's polar program funded a project which comprises 21 researchers from Europe, the U.S., and Canada. The scientists have been at sea for four weeks studying the ocean and climate-related phenomena, which will be used in scientific analysis. The initiative was undertaken at a time when there were reports on sea level rises due to Greenland's melting ice cap.
Astronomers around the world weigh in on one of the most intense gamma-ray bursts ever

Earlier this month, on October 9th, one of the most intense gamma ray bursts hit the Earth. It was spotted by a number of space telescopes including Nasa’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and China’s High Energy Burst Searcher (HEBS) and Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (Insight-HXMT), according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Friday. The telescopes were scanning the skies for cosmic explosions and now their scientists are weighing in on the incredible discovery.
For 80 years, this World War II shipwreck leaked toxic pollutants into the sea, changing the ecosystem

The year is 1942. The atmosphere is abuzz with the sounds of the Second World War. The German Navy took over a fishing trawler, V 1302 John Mahn, for use as a Vorpostenboot, or patrol boat, for Operation Cerberus, or Channel Dash, a German naval operation. Unfortunately, V 1302 John Mahn was the only German ship sunk by UK bombers during the entire Channel Dash. It has rested in the Belgian North Sea ever since.
In a first, scientists grow fully mature hair follicles in cultures

Researchers from Japan generated hair follicles in cultures while working on the processes of hair follicle growth and hair pigmentation, according to a press release delivered today (Oct .21). This achievement could contribute to the development of different applications such as hair loss treatment, animal testing and drug screenings. Hair...
