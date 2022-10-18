Energy assistance program opens for homebound, elderly Nov. 1

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, administered by the Georgia Division of Family and Children services, will open to the homebound and elderly households Nov. 1.

Homebound households are defined as those households in which every household member is confined to the home because of medical conditions or disabilities. Elderly households are defined as those households in which every member is aged 65 years or older. If anyone in the household is under age 18 and all the other household members are 65 or older that household will meet the definition of elderly.

All households participating in the program must meet the income criteria; be responsible for paying the cost of energy for home heating directly to the supplier; and be U.S. citizens or aliens admitted to the U.S. for lawful, permanent residence.

To apply, applicants must send in their most recent heating bill, electric bill, proof of household income, proof of valid Social Security Number, proof of citizenship with a valid picture I.D. and/or legal resident status. In addition, elderly households must provide proof of age for all household members.

All North Georgia Community Action Community Service Centers are closed to the public because of COVID. To apply for assistance, call the service center in your county to receive instructions on how to submit your documents for your application.

For the Cherokee County service center, call 770-345-6531.

Assistance will be in the form of a one-time payment on behalf of the eligible household to help offset the cost of heating their homes. The checks are issued directly to the home energy supplier. No checks can be issued until North Georgia Community Action, Inc. receives the funds from the State of Georgia, Department of Human Services. Assistance is on a “first-come, first-served” basis, while the funds last.

Any low-income residents of the county who feel that their household meets the definition of “homebound” or “elderly” should contact the North Georgia Community Action, Inc.’s Community Service Center for their county of residence beginning at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1.

If you are unable to get through on the phone line, it is recommended to be patient and keep trying. The homebound/elderly “priority” is through Nov. 30. Do not leave messages as they will not be returned.