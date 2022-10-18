Labatt USA extends partnership with Detroit Red Wings

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Red Wings and the Labatt beer company are partnering once again.

Labatt USA made the announcement, saying the two companies have entered a five-year agreement, extending their current partnership through the end of the 2025-26 NHL season.

"Red Wings hockey means so much to Detroit and Labatt beer drinkers," said Corey Berger, associate brand manager of Labatt. "We're really excited about the synergy with this continued partnership and future opportunities for even more alignments between the Red Wings and Labatt."

The partnership allows Labatt to use Red Wings logos and marks on their packaging and gives them full branding rights at Little Caesars Arena. In addition, 30 seconds of each period will feature Labatt for viewers at the game or at home.

"We very much appreciate our partnership with Labatt USA and are pleased to continue to work with them for years to come," said Molly Wurdack-Folt, Vice President of Corporate Partnership Activation.

Labatt

L­abatt Blue unveiled its limited-edition Detroit Red Wings packaging just ahead of the hockey season. Labatt said the 24-pack of 12 ounce cans are available at major retail locations throughout the state. Individual 16 ounce cans will be available at convenience stores and Little Caesars Arena beginning in November.

"This promo pack enables us to connect fans to their favorite team while they're pre-gaming, at the arena watching the live hockey action or cheering from their couch," said Berger.

Fans of the beer will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a pair of Red Wings home game tickets. A QR code on the packaging sends customers to the Labatt Team Fan page where they can enter the drawing. Labatt said eight winners will be selected randomly.