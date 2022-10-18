ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
ELMIRA, NY
Section IV Class C Final Four Set for October 25

After Thursday's action, the final four of the Section IV Class C playoffs have been set. Top-seeded Whitney Point will host 4. Owego while 3. Sidney will make the trip to 2. Windsor. Both games are set for October 25th without a set time as of now.
WHITNEY POINT, NY
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
ITHACA, NY
