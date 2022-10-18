Read full article on original website
Binghamton rolls to a big win under the lights
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Binghamton beat Ithaca 38-0.
Take the ‘Spirits of Binghamton’s Past’ tour
Ghosts of Binghamton's past will come alive later this month as an annual history tour returns to downtown.
Section IV Friday Night Football Scores
Here are the scores from around Section IV on Friday Night of Week 7.
Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
25 Undeniably Delicious Spots in Binghamton Serving The Best Lunch [PHOTOS]
Lunch. I don't know how to explain it, but I love the word, lunch. Maybe because it means a break in the workday that contains comfort food. Normally, I brown bag it with the same boring tuna or turkey sandwich with a few crackers and some sort of dessert that I shouldn't be eating.
70+ Years Later, Is New York’s Southern Tier Traffic Actually Fixed? [VIDEO]
I'm at that age where I can remember when there was no Southern Tier Expressway (Route 17/Interstate 86) with a divided four-lane highway, Interstate 81, or 88. Growing up in the western part of the Southern Tier (the greater Corning New York area), to get to points north (Rochester) and south (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, we drove on the two-lane Route 15.
Section IV Class C Final Four Set for October 25
After Thursday's action, the final four of the Section IV Class C playoffs have been set. Top-seeded Whitney Point will host 4. Owego while 3. Sidney will make the trip to 2. Windsor. Both games are set for October 25th without a set time as of now.
Latest numbers, October 21st
There has been minimal change to Broome County's COVID-19 numbers since yesterday.
OPINION: Binghamton Definitely Needs Its Own Cheese Vending Machine
Nothing in the world beats a bite of delicious cheese when the cravings and the hungries hit and if we were in Switzerland or even out near Rochester, we'd be able to access a cold piece of cheese whenever we want. But, we're in Binghamton and out of luck. As...
Legendary! Historic Kirkwood Dirt Track To Close After 72 Years
As the saying goes, "All good things must come to an end" but in this case, it's a great thing and we are incredibly sad that it is ending after this year. I'm talking about Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood New York. Five Mile Point Speedway Closing After 72...
How Accurate Are Our Feathered Friends At Predicting The Binghamton Weather
Fall is here and the weather is getting colder so how do we know exactly how cold it's going to be. It's easy to tell now with weather apps, National Weather Service and we can't forget about Jim Cantore and the Weather Channel. But what did they do before that?...
Recap: Candidates for New York’s 52nd state Senate district debate on WSKG News
New York’s newly redrawn 52nd state Senate district covers Cortland and Tompkins counties and parts of Broome County. It includes the cities of Binghamton, Cortland and Ithaca. You can listen to the full debate here. TRANSCRIPT. MEGAN ZEREZ, HOST: This is WSKG News. I’m Megan Zerez. Earlier today WSKG...
Rare 1930s Binghamton Video Uncovered, How Much Do You Recognize? [VIDEO]
Does it sound strange that before the internet came about, I wondered if there would ever be a way for a common person like me to see the world from the sky? To further that thought, see every place on the planet, even as close as a person's house. Well, look where we are today. It happened in our lifetime.
One person shot at Madame Oars
According to State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, one person was shot at Madame Oars, located at 584 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.
Binghamton Man Killed Crossing Rt. 26 in Town of Maine
Broome County Sheriff's officals say a Binghamton man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking across Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 14. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Meehan was walking in...
BOO! Ways To Get In The Spooky Spirit Now Near Binghamton
Halloween is only a few weeks away and everyone is trying to get into the spirt of the season. Here are some spooky things that you can do right now until the last day of the month arrives. Stay At A Haunted Hotel. The Fainting Goat Island Inn in Vestal...
Don’t Let This Be The Biggest Regret In Life
All of my kids can drive now and fortunately none of them have had a serious accident in their vehicle and I'm so thankful. When they began driving, I could feel the anxiety build up as I watched them back out of the driveway and head down the road. I...
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Larger-than-life Halloween display in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — It's a head-turning sight along Route 29 in Liberty Township that only comes out in October. "Even when there's no wind, they're still swinging." Brian Wagner is talking about the life-sized creatures that fill his yard. His wife Tammy comes up with the ideas and scours...
