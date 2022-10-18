Bret “The Hitman” Hart is only 65 years old. Though it’s been more than a decade since the WWE Hall of Famer stepped foot in a wrestling ring ready to rumble, wrestling a tag match alongside John Cena versus Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez on a 2011 episode of RAW, there are a number of performers who have wrestled much deeper into their 60s than the once and forever leader of the Hart Foundation, with his one-time WWF opponent Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat having just booked a match at 69, and his long-time WWF frenemy Ric Flair having wrestled his “final match” in a one-night-only recreation of the old Jim Crockett Promotions. Sure, he suffered a series of concussions around the turn of the century that effectively ended his career right then and there, starting his now-infamous feud with Goldberg in the process, but medicine has come a long way since 2001 – if Flair can wrestle a match with his laundry list of former issues, why couldn’t Hart?

1 DAY AGO