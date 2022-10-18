Read full article on original website
Related
Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Dead at 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen, died at the age of 26 this week. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news by posting a statement to Twitter. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the post read.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall Of Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Says Goldberg Got Into WWE Hall Of Fame By Injuring ‘Everybody He Worked With’
Goldberg is a legend for many fans, and he is also a WWE Hall of Famer. The former WWE Universal Champion might not have been a fan of pro wrestling at first, but eventually came to love it. He is also done apologizing for what he did to Bret Hart.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Blames WWE Star For His On-Screen Heart Attack
The September 10th, 2012 edition of Monday Night RAW was one of the most nerve-wracking ever because of Jerry Lawler’s very real heart attack. After competing in a match earlier, Lawler started snoring at the commentary table. Soon afterwards he collapsed completely and matches took place without any commentary at all. Michael Cole broke kayfabe and kept fans updated on Lawler’s condition. And when Lawler returned to RAW two months later, he was met with a hero’s welcome.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Already Making Plans For Elias’ Character Change
Following a long hiatus since August 2021, Elias return during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, as Elias came back as his younger brother Ezekiel Things went awry right after that. Eventually, Ezekiel was written off WWE television after Triple H took over as he did not like the...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Stars Were “Held Hostage” In Saudi Arabia
Dave Meltzer has claimed that WWE stars were indeed “held hostage” to some extent when the company couldn’t fly them home after a show in Saudi Arabia in 2019. The 2019 edition of Crown Jewel took place in October 2019 and emanated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Former UFC star Cain Velasquez and boxing supremo Tyson Fury were both on the card in a show headlined by The Fiend Bray Wyatt winning the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Returns On Monday Night Raw To Manage Current Star
He can do some things. There have been a lot of stars throughout WWE’s history and some of them have become legends of the industry. You know these stars when you see them and it can mean something to see them show up again after a long absence. That was the situation again this week, as a legend showed up in a new role in an effort to build up a younger star.
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Recalls Hulk Hogan No-Showing Big AWA Show At Vince McMahon's Request
Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, reflected on the time the American Wrestling Association (AWA) was left stunned by Hulk Hogan's decision to no-show its huge Christmas night event in 1983 in St Paul, Minn., at the request of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon had been looking to purchase the AWA, but the promotion also was in talks with CBS to promote a huge clash between Hogan and AWA World Champion Nick Bockwinkel at a special event in April 1984.
tjrwrestling.net
“Even I Simp For Mandy Rose” Says WWE Personality
The allure and charm of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose are clearly inescapable with one WWE personality claiming that even they “simp” for her. After a few weeks off NXT television, Mandy Rose returned on Tuesday night to confront her next challenger Alba Fyre ahead of their title clash at Halloween Havoc.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Added to WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Line-Up
Another match has been confirmed for the upcoming Crown Jewel event as the WWE announced that Bobby Lashley will go one on one with Brock Lesnar. Lashley called out Lesnar to open the October 17th edition of RAW which led to a huge pull-apart brawl. Last week, Lesnar returned to the WWE for first time since SummerSlam and attacked Lashley prior to Lashley’s US Title defense against Seth Rollins. This attack led to Lashley losing the title to Rollins. Lashley returned the favor this week by spearing Lesnar through a ringside barricade and putting Lesnar through the announcer’s table before they were pulled apart.
Bret Hart: I Would Have Loved To Work With Brock Lesnar; I Heard He Was A Pro, The Opposite Of Goldberg
Bret Hart wishes he could have worked with Brock Lesnar and more. Hart's in-ring career was effectively over at the end of 1999 when he was kicked in the head by Goldberg at Starrcade. Though Hart would wrestling a handful of matches in early 2000 and return in 2010 for matches in WWE, the kick caused concussion issues that plagued him.
8 WWE performers Bret Hart wishes he wrestled before retirement
Bret “The Hitman” Hart is only 65 years old. Though it’s been more than a decade since the WWE Hall of Famer stepped foot in a wrestling ring ready to rumble, wrestling a tag match alongside John Cena versus Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez on a 2011 episode of RAW, there are a number of performers who have wrestled much deeper into their 60s than the once and forever leader of the Hart Foundation, with his one-time WWF opponent Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat having just booked a match at 69, and his long-time WWF frenemy Ric Flair having wrestled his “final match” in a one-night-only recreation of the old Jim Crockett Promotions. Sure, he suffered a series of concussions around the turn of the century that effectively ended his career right then and there, starting his now-infamous feud with Goldberg in the process, but medicine has come a long way since 2001 – if Flair can wrestle a match with his laundry list of former issues, why couldn’t Hart?
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Raw Results, Oct 17: Bobby Lashley Destroys Brock Lesnar, JBL, Baron Corbin, & Elias Return, US Title Defended
Lashley called Lesnar out in the opening segment of this week’s Raw, and The Beast responded, brawling with Lashley all over ringside. As referees and officials attempted to separate them, Lashley got the better of Lesner, spearing him through the barricade and putting him through the announce desk to end the segment.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Returns To Raw, Crazy Bobby Lashley Storyline, Triple H Contracts Covid-19 – News Bulletin – October 17, 2022
A WWE legend makes their return to WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley opens up about a crazy storyline he pitched, Triple H has Covid-19, and more. Don’t have time to watch a three-hour Raw? Can’t keep up with the constant backstage wrestling drama? We’ve got you covered, in the WrestleTalk news bulletin for Thursday, October 18, 2022.
wrestletalk.com
Serious Hangman Page Injury, Chris Jericho Signs New AEW Deal, Huge WWE Star Returning Soon – News Bulletin – October 19, 2022
There’s been a serious injury to AEW’s Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho has signed a new AEW deal, a huge WWE star is returning soon and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Wednesday, 19 October 2022.
