Daniel Craig receives Order of Saint Michael and Saint George

By Patrick Hilsman
 5 days ago
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig has received the title of Companion of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George from Princess Anne during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The honor, in recognition of Craig's contribution to film and theater, was bestowed upon the 54-year-old James Bond actor in January by Princess Anne's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as part of her New Year's honors list.

The title was created in 1818 to recognize the contributions of Britons in positions of high command on Mediterranean islands taken from Napoleon, but is now usually bestowed upon individuals who have contributed to British diplomacy, civil society and culture.

Craig shares the honor with former ambassador to Myanmar Daniel Patrick Brendon Chugg for his contributions to diplomacy and Dr. Roderick Mackenzie, the chief development officer and Executive Vice President of Pfizer, for his contributions to the fight against COVID-19.

The Royal Family's social media page shared a photo of the ceremony captioned with "We've been expecting you," a referenced to the line often repeated by villains in James Bond movies.

This is the second title held by Craig that is also held by his fictional onscreen counterpart James Bond. In 2021 Craig was made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy, the same rank as James Bond.

The order's motto is "auspicium melioris aevi," Latin for "token of a better age."

Washington, DC
