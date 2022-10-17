ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
austincc.edu

ACC Fall 2022 Retirees

Austin Community College District (ACC) would like to recognize the following employees who retired this fall and thank them for their service to the college. ACC faculty and staff are encouraged to share their memories in the comments below. This list will be updated throughout the semester. SEPTEMBER. Carol Johnson,...
austincc.edu

ACC receives $4M grant to expand child care for students

Austin Community College District (ACC) increases its support to students with children through a $4 million grant from the Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) Grant Program. The grant is a collaboration between the college’s Children’s Lab School and the offices of Student Support,...
austincc.edu

Employee Art + Wellness Workshops

The Art Galleries (TAG) at Austin Community College and the ACC Employee Wellness Program are teaming up to provide two sessions this fall on how art can be a tool for connecting and building an overall sense of wellness. Register for one or both of the sessions and join us...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy