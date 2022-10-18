ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Pivac: Wales could have more than one captain for Autumn Nations Series

 5 days ago
Wayne Pivac says Wales could have more than one captain during the Autumn Nations Series after losing Dan Biggar in an injury hammer blow.

Northampton fly-half Biggar, who skippered Wales throughout last season’s Six Nations and to his country’s first victory over the Springboks in South Africa three months ago, is sidelined because of a knee injury.

He will miss November Tests against New Zealand, Argentina and Georgia in Wales’ final autumn programme before the World Cup next year.

And Biggar is unavailable for Wales’ closing autumn appointment with Australia on November 26 as that game falls outside World Rugby’s Test window, when Gallagher Premiership clubs do not release their players for fixtures other than England’s.

No captaincy replacement has yet been announced, although Biggar’s fellow British and Irish Lion Adam Beard would be a clear favourite. Other options include three more Lions in Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric.

“We hadn’t planned on changing the captain, but obviously with Dan’s injury that is something we will look at in the coming days,” Pivac said.

“With Dan, we would expect him to be playing by the end of the autumn series, but of course the last game is against Australia, so that rules him out.

“We haven’t selected him on that basis, but we don’t expect him to be out too long.

“There will be a captain for the series, but four Test matches is a big ask these days for anyone to start in all four. So there might be more than one, but we will have a captain and vice-captain.

“Dan offers a lot, not just on the park, but off it as well. Anyone who has played 100 Test matches does that.

“He is a big loss, but Gareth (Anscombe) was his understudy on the summer tour, if you like. He played very well in that second Test, the famous victory there (against South Africa).”

Biggar apart, players unavailable through injury also include full-back Liam Williams and prop Wyn Jones, in addition to back-row forwards Josh Navidi and Taine Basham.

Pivac’s squad features five uncapped players – Rio Dyer, Joe Hawkins, Sam Costelow, Dane Blacker and Josh MacLeod – and a recall for full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who has not played Test rugby since he suffered a serious knee injury 15 months ago.

But there is no place for British and Irish Lions scrum-half Gareth Davies, with Blacker joining Kieran Hardy and Tomos Williams as the number nines, prop Rhys Carre or flanker Ross Moriarty.

Pivac added: “Rhys went to South Africa and was given a brief coming back on what we expected in terms of general conditioning and getting in the right shape to play international rugby.

“He has fallen short of that. He has got a lot of hard work to do with his club. He has had big moments, which is clear for everyone to see. But in Test rugby, it’s about 60 minutes or 20 minutes of intense rugby.

“The levels of conditioning you have to get to in order to survive in our camps, he hasn’t quite reached.

“In terms of Ross, it was a tough conversation because he has just come back from injury.

“We know he is good. His target is the Six Nations. We’ve asked him to work on a couple of things in his game which he will go away and work hard on.”

Wales open their autumn programme against the All Blacks in Cardiff on November 5.

They have not beaten New Zealand since 1953, and while the tourists won this year’s Rugby Championship, they lost two of their first three games, including a home defeat against Argentina.

“I am really looking forward to it,” Pivac said. “I know the players are looking forward to it, and it is an opportunity to create history.

“We were hell-bent on doing that in South Africa, and we would love to create some history in that (New Zealand) match.”

Injured Emily Scarratt and Vickii Cornborough withdrawn from South Africa match

Reserves Emily Scarratt and Vickii Cornborough have been withdrawn from England’s Rugby World Cup clash with South Africa on Sunday after picking up knocks. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said Loughborough Lightning centre Scarratt, who scored all her team’s points in last Saturday’s 13-7 defeat of France, and loose-head prop Cornborough were assessed on Saturday and “it was felt best” they sit out of the final Pool C match as a precaution.
England blow South Africa away to set up Australia quarter-final

Rosie Galligan and Connie Powell ran in hat-tricks as England secured top spot in their World Cup pool with a crushing 75-0 victory over South Africa. With Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman watching from the stands in Waitakere, second row Galligan and hooker Powell led a 13-try victory that sets up a last-eight appointment Australia.
Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
England fast bowler Mark Wood keen to 'get quicker and quicker'

Mark Wood believes he can bowl faster than his record-breaking performance in England’s victory over Afghanistan but is sceptical of breaching the 100mph barrier. Wood took two for 23 and touched a breakneck 96mph at one point on a bouncy Perth surface, with his average of 92.6mph the quickest four-over bowling performance in T20 World Cup history.
Johnson's statement in full as he rules out bid to return to No 10

Here is the text of Boris Johnson’s statement ruling out a dramatic attempt to return as Tory leader and prime minister. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament. Mr Johnson said: “In the last few days I have been overwhelmed by the number...
Russia 'withdraws officers from Kherson' ahead of expected Ukrainian advance

Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance by Ukrainian troops, a think tank has said. To delay the Ukrainian counter-offensive as the Russians complete their retreat, Moscow has left newly mobilised, inexperienced forces on...
ECB appoints Bristol City chief executive Richard Gould as new CEO

The England and Wales Cricket Board has appointed Richard Gould as its new chief executive. Gould will leave his current post as Bristol City CEO in late January and has previous cricket experience after performing the same role at Somerset and Surrey. The 52-year-old was the unanimous recommendation to the...
The key talking points ahead of England's T20 World Cup opener

England begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Saturday in Perth. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key areas of discussion ahead of their opening game. A bad trip for Topley. Reece Topley did not feature in last year’s tournament after joining the squad...
Ousmane Dembele inspires Barcelona to big win over Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona brought the gap to LaLiga leaders Real Madrid back to three points as they thumped Athletic Bilbao 4-0 at the Nou Camp. Ousmane Dembele headed a 12th-minute opener and subsequently set up goals for Sergi Roberto on 18 minutes and Robert Lewandowski four minutes later as Barca swiftly took control against a Bilbao outfit managed by their former boss Ernesto Valverde.
Sunak will be just as bad as Johnson for Scotland, says Ian Blackford

A Scottish MP said Rishi Sunak will be “just as bad” for the people of Scotland after Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to become the next prime minister. SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford’s comments come as the former chancellor has been dubbed the favourite to top the ballot of MPs after Mr Johnson’s dramatic withdrawal from the bid on Sunday evening.
Rangers 'elated' by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland

Rangers were surprised to be greeted by the UK’s first Wilder Blean bison calf as part of a “groundbreaking” rewilding project. Three female bison were released into West Blean and Thornden Woods, near Canterbury, in July for the Wilder Blean project, an initiative by the Kent Wildlife Trust and Wildwood Trust aiming to combat the climate and biodiversity crises.
