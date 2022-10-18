Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
PWMania
Update on Adam Page’s Injury During His AEW World Title Match on Dynamite
Hangman Adam Page was injured during AEW Dynamite’s main event. Page challenged World Champion Jon Moxley, but the match was cut short when Page landed badly after a lariat. Doc Sampson correctly informed the referee that the match had to be stopped and that other trainers were on the way to check on him.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
stillrealtous.com
Road Dogg Reveals Billy Gunn’s Reaction To Missing The DX Reunion
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the season premiere and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for DX. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg were all in attendance, but Billy Gunn missed as he’s currently part of the AEW roster. Road Dogg noted...
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall Of Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
ComicBook
Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Dead at 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, died at the age of 26 this week. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news by posting a statement that read, "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Gives Update On His Fight Future
WWE superstar Bobby Lashley hasn't had a mixed martial arts bout since 2016, but the itch to compete hasn't left him. When Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018, it was assumed by many that his MMA career was over. Vince McMahon rarely allowed WWE superstars with prior combat sports backgrounds to compete in a fight while under contract (though he made an exception for Brock Lesnar, who took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200). However, with McMahon now out of the picture and Paul "Triple H" Levesque being promoted to Chief Content Officer, things are a bit different now. If Lashley were given the chance to have an MMA fight while under his WWE deal, he might just take it.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
PWMania
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Hopes To Work With A 'Family Friend' In WWE
Solo Sikoa has opened up on a family friend of The Bloodline who he'd like to share the ring with some day. Sikoa made his main roster debut at the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle, costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. While...
