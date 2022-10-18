Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
WALA-TV FOX10
Netflix releases “Descendant” documentary about Clotilda and Africatown community
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A documentary that’s been three years in the making is making its debut this weekend. “Descendant” tells the story of the slave ship, Clotilda, and its direct links to the Africatown community. A special screening will be shown for the first time in Mobile...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope Film Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary
Fairhope Film Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary. Four days in November, six theaters in one of the south’s most picturesque hamlets in Fairhope, Alabama. Film lovers will view over twenty short and forty feature films of world class cinema. There will be international and domestic feature films as well as documentaries.
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 hosted a free Shred Event in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Tons of folks were able to get rid of their personal documents safely, thanks to FOX10′s Shred Event. Identity theft is a big problem in the United States, and Alabama is ranked 15th in the nation. That’s why FOX10 wanted to make it easy...
WALA-TV FOX10
MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking great for our Sunday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We are starting our Sunday with pleasantly cool temps in the low to mid 50s. The afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. It will remain dry. If you’re headed to the beach,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking great for the weekend!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. The weekend will be fantastic! Both Saturday and Sunday we will start pleasantly cool in the low 50s. The afternoons will be sunny and warm with highs around 80. It will remain dry. If you’re headed to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Football Friday 10/21/2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another friday in fall and time to preview a big weekend of football. Fox10′s Emily Cochran joined us with a look at a few big high school football matchups as we get closer to the playoffs. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in Kooiman Road murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement about a murder that happened early Saturday morning on Kooiman Road. “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 7:31 a.m., officers responded the 5000 block of Kooiman Road in reference to one down involving a domestic altercation. The victim Joshua Barnickle,37, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
WALA-TV FOX10
Escatawpa Park reopens after undergoing sizable renovations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The opening of Escatawpa Park in Wilmer, Ala. has locals excited for the future. After a year of being closed, Escatawpa Hallow Park and Campground opened its doors to the public Friday-- this time, it looked a little different. After months of renovations, guests can see...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO identifies victim in Chickasaw homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim as 25-year-old Tristan Michael Bohannon. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a community park in Chickasaw. Investigators are looking for two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting. According to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Electric tailgating experience at the USA vs Troy game
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jag Nation was full of energy Thursday night with high hopes of bringing home the ‘W’. This is the Jaguar’s biggest rivalry, against the Troy University Trojans, and fans were in front of Hancock Whitney Stadium tailgating all day. Electricity coursed through everyone...
WALA-TV FOX10
2nd human case of West Nile Virus reported in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A case of human West Nile virus (WNV), a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis, has been confirmed in Mobile County, according to Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, health officer for Mobile County. This is the second human case reported in Mobile County this year. Humans with WNV and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man back behind bars, charged with giving a child THC-laced gummies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man Vincent Tran is accused of exposing a child to THC laced ‘Gushers’ gummies back in November of last year. He’s now back behind bars. According to court documents, he left a package of the candies in the playroom of the...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 killed in crash near Stockton
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police Officer honored as first responder of the year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile Police officer was honored Thursday as first responder of the year. Investigator Charles Dewberry received the honor for his role in identifying and arresting an elite member of a transnational crime organization. Dewberry says he didn’t earn this award on his own but with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Deputies investigating shooting in Chickasaw
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting. According to Capt. Paul Burch, a 25-year-old man was shot in an apparent robbery at Paul Divine Park off Grant Street. The shooting happened near the amphitheater and pool.
WALA-TV FOX10
Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
WALA-TV FOX10
Warm afternoons ahead
(WALA) - After three days in a row of colder temps, the Gulf Coast is enjoying a warmer trend as we head towards the weekend. We averaged 15 degrees below normal October 18 through 20, with one new record low set at 37 degrees for Mobile Regional Airport. Tonight will...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County prosecutors blast judge’s decision to grant bail to convicted murderer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Friday strongly objected to a judge’s decision to allow a convicted murder to remain free on bail even after a jury this week found him guilty. After the prosecution and defense fired off competing court filings, Judge Edward McDermott did something prosecutors contend...
