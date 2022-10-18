ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLXCP_0idYNHKG00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.

The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.

After the match, City, who also claimed one of their coaches had sustained windscreen damage from something thrown from the street, expressed privately a view that Klopp talking about their limitless spending power – and that of other Gulf state-owned clubs Newcastle and Paris St Germain – had contributed to a fiery Anfield atmosphere.

Klopp took exception, suggesting he was deliberately misunderstood.

“That is the life of people who speak in public. It is not the first time I am misunderstood,” Klopp, who on Tuesday was charged by the Football Association with improper behaviour over his dismissal against City, said ahead of the visit of West Ham.

“So I know what I thought when I said it. When someone misunderstands that – or wants to misunderstand that – I cannot help that.

“I know I have to be careful and I’ve known that for years and when I don’t, I realise it from time to time.

“I just answer and say what I think. I will try to do it in the future. It is never my aim to blame anyone or whatever, but I say what I know about things or how I judge it how I see it.

“I cannot change it. Nothing that has been made of it was my intention.”

The rivalry between the two clubs has escalated over the last five years as the pair became genuine Premier League title rivals, and while the worst incident was an attack on the City team coach before a Champions League match in 2018, there has been underlying tension ever since.

However, in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp praised Guardiola, City and summer signing Erling Haaland as currently being the world’s best, which is why the Reds boss is so bewildered that he is being targeted as the ignition point for Sunday’s hostilities.

“I am not sure we have to be best friends with other clubs. I am not sure anybody wants to be best friends with us,” added the German, who apologised for allowing emotions to get the better of him when he was sent off late in the game by referee Anthony Taylor.

“It started with a question (about how to compete with City) and I answered it and all the rest was made of it.

“I know what I thought and put it in perspective and said how much I respect what they are doing and it was still not right for some.

“And then if one fan throws a coin it is a massive mistake and will get punished and it looks like it (the victory) was overshadowed because it was a brilliant performance against an incredibly strong side.

“I thought the performance was outstanding and then all the talk goes about what I said and what I did and what people made of it.

“I don’t think that should be the case.”

Klopp’s FA charge followed his red card for his angry reaction towards Taylor and one of his assistants after Mohamed Salah was not awarded a foul following a challenge by Bernardo Silva.

He could face a touchline ban if found guilty but, having been given until Friday to respond, can still be in the technical area for Wednesday’s visit of the Hammers.

A statement from the FA read: “Jurgen Klopp has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the Liverpool manager’s behaviour during the 86th minute of this game was improper, and he has until Friday (October 21) to provide a response.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Newcastle muscled their way into the Premier League’s top four as an eventful weekend drew to a close. Eddie Howe’s Magpies won for the fourth time in five outings to climb into the Champions League places as Leicester, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all made significant moves in the developing battle at the other end of the table.
newschain

Newcastle break into top four with superb statement victory at Tottenham

First-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron sent Newcastle into the Premier League’s top four with a superb 2-1 win at Tottenham. It was arguably the Magpies’ best result under Eddie Howe, with this victory making it four wins in five games for the north-east club, who ultimately hold long-term aspirations of being Champions League regulars.
newschain

Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
newschain

Nikita Parris keeps Manchester United level with Arsenal in tight WSL title race

Nikita Parris’ deft header ensured Manchester United remain locked together with Arsenal at the top of the Women’s Super League. The 28-year-old glanced home Katie Zelem’s first-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 victory at lowly Leicester, although England international team-mate Mary Earps had to make two important second-half interventions to deny the hosts a way back into the game at the King Power Stadium.
newschain

‘Board and I are unified completely’ – Jesse Marsch after Leeds’ loss to Fulham

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch insisted he still had the board’s full backing after a 3-2 home defeat to Fulham left his side in the Premier League relegation zone. Rodrigo headed the hosts in front at Elland Road, but they were pegged back by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header and came unstuck after the break, conceding late goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian.
newschain

Southampton hit back to draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season after Southampton hit back to snatch a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s. Granit Xhaka’s second goal in four days following his Europa League winner against PSV Eindhoven set the in-form Gunners on course for a 10th win from 11 top-flight games.
newschain

Manuel Akanji sees no end to Erling Haaland goalscoring after Brighton double

Manuel Akanji expects the goals to keep on flowing from Erling Haaland after the Norwegian grabbed another two in Manchester City’s victory over Brighton on Saturday. Haaland bounced back from a rare off-day in City’s defeat at Liverpool last week to set the Premier League champions up for a 3-1 win with a first-half double at the Etihad Stadium.
newschain

Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi goal sinks former club

Nottingham Forest ended their 10-game winless streak in style as Taiwo Awoniyi returned to haunt former club Liverpool and stop their Premier League revival. Awoniyi was on the books at Anfield for six years without ever playing for them, but showed Jurgen Klopp what he was all about, securing a famous 1-0 win that lifts Forest off the bottom of the table after his second-half goal.
newschain

Declan Rice relishing Ryan Fredericks reunion when West Ham host Bournemouth

Declan Rice is relishing coming up against former team-mate Ryan Fredericks when West Ham face Bournemouth on Monday evening. Fredericks spent four years with the Hammers and made 15 appearances in all competitions for the club last season, making a notable contribution to the run to the semi-finals of the Europa League.
newschain

Gary O’Neil targets return to form when Bournemouth visit West Ham

Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil is ready to continue defying expectations on the road at West Ham on Monday night. Since replacing Scott Parker in late August, O’Neil has presided over one win and two draws away from home as part of a six-match unbeaten run that came to an end with Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat against Southampton.
newschain

Jonas Eidevall keeping grounded despite Arsenal’s record-equalling win

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall watched his side make a little bit more Women’s Super League history in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Liverpool but insisted his only interest is in chasing silverware. The Gunners matched the league record of 12 consecutive wins they already jointly held with Manchester City...
newschain

Aaron Danks happy to keep moving Aston Villa forward after Steven Gerrard exit

Aaron Danks is prepared to lead Aston Villa for as long as he is asked to after his memorable first game in temporary charge following Steven Gerrard’s sacking. Danks was handed the caretaker reins at Villa Park after Gerrard was fired on Thursday night and enjoyed the dream start as his side romped to a 4-0 win against hapless Brentford.
newschain

Erik ten Hag knows how important Casemiro is to Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has hailed Casemiro for showing exactly why Manchester United signed him with his last-ditch header at Chelsea. Casemiro’s powerful headed goal scrambled United a 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea, with the visitors levelling in the fourth minute of added time. The Brazil midfielder cancelled out...
newschain

Rangers booed and VAR causes stir – 5 things we learned from cinch Premiership

Scottish football witnessed a historic weekend as VAR came into practice in the cinch Premiership for the first time. The result was typically dramatic, and nowhere more so than at Tynecastle during Celtic’s epic 4-3 triumph over Hearts. The win ultimately sent the champions four points clear after Rangers were held to a 1-1 home draw by Livingston.
newschain

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not face FA probe over Man City comments

Jurgen Klopp will not face a Football Association investigation over comments some at Manchester City had privately branded “borderline xenophobic”, the PA news agency understands. The Liverpool boss found himself under the spotlight following remarks he made during a press conference ahead of last Sunday’s 1-0 victory over...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
162K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy