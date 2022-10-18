WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday said Ethiopians already in the United States could remain for at least 18 months amid a war in Ethiopia’s north that pits federal troops and their allies against Tigray’s rebellious leaders. The Homeland Security Department estimates that 26,700 Ethiopians who were in the United States on Thursday will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status. “ Ethiopian nationals currently residing in the U.S. who cannot safely return due to conflict-related violence and a humanitarian crisis involving severe food shortages, flooding, drought, and displacement, will be able to remain and work in the United States until conditions in their home country improve,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Fighting resumed between Tigray forces and federal troops in August, bringing an end to a cease-fire since March that had allowed much-needed aid to enter the region. Eritrean troops are fighting on the side of Ethiopia’s federal military.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO