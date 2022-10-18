Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene thought she was honoring “Confederate soldiers” at Union army monument
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday appeared to publicly struggle with her state's history during the Civil War. "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder...
Invisible Hand or Iron Fist? RealClearInvestigations’ Guide to Politicized Capitalism
To browse the guide, click the links in the dashboard just below:. American capitalism has been undergoing a dramatic transformation: Businesses across the economy are wading into politics, largely in a progressive direction. Although corporations have long supported candidates and causes in pursuit of policies that benefit their bottom lines, in recent years corporate America's political activism has extended far beyond issues directly tied to profitability. They've done so consistent with the influential Business Roundtable's 2019 redefinition of the purpose of a corporation from maximizing shareholder value to a much broader social mission that includes environmental sustainability, demographic diversity, and "dignity and respect."
Mortality Disparities by Education Widened in the U.S. in 2020
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In 2020, there was an increase in mortality disparities by educational attainment in the United States, according to a study published online Oct. 13 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Emily C. Marlow, Ph.D., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and...
Doubt-Free, America's Schools Warm to Climate Activism
Public school districts are adopting curricula on climate change from well-funded progressive groups casting the issue as a threat to life on the planet that students should respond to through activism. As of fall 2020, 29 states and the District of Columbia have adopted standards that require science classes to...
Ethiopians get temporary status in the US amid war at home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday said Ethiopians already in the United States could remain for at least 18 months amid a war in Ethiopia’s north that pits federal troops and their allies against Tigray’s rebellious leaders. The Homeland Security Department estimates that 26,700 Ethiopians who were in the United States on Thursday will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status. “ Ethiopian nationals currently residing in the U.S. who cannot safely return due to conflict-related violence and a humanitarian crisis involving severe food shortages, flooding, drought, and displacement, will be able to remain and work in the United States until conditions in their home country improve,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Fighting resumed between Tigray forces and federal troops in August, bringing an end to a cease-fire since March that had allowed much-needed aid to enter the region. Eritrean troops are fighting on the side of Ethiopia’s federal military.
