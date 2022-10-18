First annual “Nitro Community Day” announced

NITRO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House of Delegates Candidate and Saint Albans Vice Mayor, Walter Hall (R), announces sponsorship of the first annual “Nitro Community Day” scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the West Sattes Community Center in Nitro.

The “Community Day “is focusing on a local food pantry in need of canned and boxed food, as well as, toiletry items. Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided for those making donations.

The event will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. featuring live music and a remote DJ from V100. Hall stated, “This event is the embodiment of community involvement. I have always enjoyed serving and getting involved in my community, so I am very happy to organize and sponsor the first annual Nitro Community Day.”