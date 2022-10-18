ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 6

Related
speakinoutweeklynews.net

DEBATE SURROUNDING BYLAWS AT ALABAMA DEMOCRATS’ CONVENTION ENDS IN WALKOUT

The second day of the Alabama Democratic Party’s statewide convention in Montgomery ended abruptly with a large group of committee members walking out after a debate over proposed changes to the organization’s bylaws. A draft proposal for new bylaws has been circulating throughout the party — some members...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama Realtors Association announces 2022 election endorsements

The Alabama Realtors Political Action Committee, the political arm of the Alabama Association of Realtors, has made its endorsement of candidates for the general election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022. “In the coming months we will begin a new quadrennium for the Alabama Legislature, and it’s imperative we...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Where refugees in Alabama are arriving from

Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Alabama using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama schools increasingly rely on emergency certified teachers

Amid teacher shortages, Alabama school officials are increasingly relying on alternative pathways to get teachers into classrooms, including certifying those with college degrees who want to teach but don’t have formal training in how to do so. Statewide, 1,300 of the state’s 47,500 teachers, or 3%, were teaching using...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

DOJ report finds some foster children in Alabama are being discriminated against

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some children in Alabama's foster care system are slipping through the cracks, according to a new Department of Justice report. It focuses specifically on those children who live in institutions. These are children that, because of a traumatic past, may be a risk to themselves or others. Or, they may have been diagnosed with behavioral problems.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama Academy of Honor inducts 5 new members for 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Academy of Honor welcomed five new members to its ranks on Monday. The Academy bestows honor and recognition upon living Alabamians for their outstanding accomplishments and service to the state and the nation. “The Academy of Honor is reserved for folks who have spent...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

$100.5 million in mortgage relief being distributed across Alabama

More than $100 million in mortgage relief is being distributed across Alabama. The $100.5 million made possible by the Mortgage Assistance Alabama (MAA) program, designed to prevent foreclosure during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date the program has helped thousands of people across the state, including hundreds in North Alabama. "Sometimes...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy