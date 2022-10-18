Read full article on original website
Voters to decide on ballot amendment that could affect election laws in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Amendment 4 would prevent the legislature from changing how the general election is run within six months of that election. Alabama lawmakers passed it in the 2021 session and voters will have their say during the midterm election. Alabama League of Women Voters President Kathy Jones worries it could hinder changes […]
speakinoutweeklynews.net
DEBATE SURROUNDING BYLAWS AT ALABAMA DEMOCRATS’ CONVENTION ENDS IN WALKOUT
The second day of the Alabama Democratic Party’s statewide convention in Montgomery ended abruptly with a large group of committee members walking out after a debate over proposed changes to the organization’s bylaws. A draft proposal for new bylaws has been circulating throughout the party — some members...
Inside the Alabama Constitution of 2022: Voters to see changes on November ballot
A reworked version of Alabama’s 121-year-old Constitution will appear on ballots in November, giving voters the opportunity to ratify the changes, a panel of lawmakers and legislative advocates reminded residents Tuesday. The proposed Alabama Constitution of 2022 is a recompiled version of Alabama’s current constitution, which was initially passed...
alreporter.com
Alabama Realtors Association announces 2022 election endorsements
The Alabama Realtors Political Action Committee, the political arm of the Alabama Association of Realtors, has made its endorsement of candidates for the general election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022. “In the coming months we will begin a new quadrennium for the Alabama Legislature, and it’s imperative we...
A look at Alabama’s gubernatorial race three weeks from election day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey and Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers are both hoping to lead the state for the next four years. Tuesday morning Ivey touted a new beverage manufacturing company coming to Montgomery as an example of what she’s accomplished in office: job creation and low unemployment. “In the last five […]
altoday.com
Paul DeMarco: Alabama constitutional amendment on ballot will help protect integrity of future elections
We are now less than thirty days to the November 8th general elections in Alabama. There will be a lot of statewide and local races for voters to choose from when they go to the polls. However, down the ballot, after the candidates for office, there are also ten amendments...
North Alabama community organizations write letter calling for prison reform & marijuana decriminalization
Several North Alabama organizations are calling on Governor Kay Ivey, the state legislature and local governments to address issues in Alabama's current prison system.
thecutoffnews.com
Where refugees in Alabama are arriving from
Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Alabama using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tuberville addresses remarks made at Nevada rally: ‘The issue is crime, not race’
"The issue is crime, not race," Tuberville said through a spokesperson on Monday.
Alabama schools increasingly rely on emergency certified teachers
Amid teacher shortages, Alabama school officials are increasingly relying on alternative pathways to get teachers into classrooms, including certifying those with college degrees who want to teach but don’t have formal training in how to do so. Statewide, 1,300 of the state’s 47,500 teachers, or 3%, were teaching using...
Guilty judge, proposed venue, football fury: Down in Alabama
There’s no shortage of what some might consider odd behavior during football season. And I’m convinced that election years overlap with football season to cause a weird multiplier effect. Like when you get a full moon on Friday the 13th. On today’s news update:. The Alabama Court...
WAFF
Attorney General Marshall announced the conviction of Lawrence Co. stalker
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that a Lawrence County man’s conviction was affirmed by the Alabama Court of Appeals. William Latham. 71 was convicted on February 3 for first-degree aggravated stalking of his former wife in Lawrence County Circuit Court. According to evidence from...
Black Alabama leaders wounded by Tuberville’s ‘misinformed, ignorant’ reparation remark
As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of...
Alabama among 12 states sharing $2.8 billion for electric vehicle batteries
Alabama is one of 12 states receiving $2.8 billion in grants in a new Biden Administration program to support the making of batteries for electric vehicles. The “American Battery Materials Initiative” is aimed at a “reliable and sustainable supply of critical minerals used for power, electricity, and electric vehicles.”
wvtm13.com
DOJ report finds some foster children in Alabama are being discriminated against
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some children in Alabama's foster care system are slipping through the cracks, according to a new Department of Justice report. It focuses specifically on those children who live in institutions. These are children that, because of a traumatic past, may be a risk to themselves or others. Or, they may have been diagnosed with behavioral problems.
WSFA
Alabama Academy of Honor inducts 5 new members for 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Academy of Honor welcomed five new members to its ranks on Monday. The Academy bestows honor and recognition upon living Alabamians for their outstanding accomplishments and service to the state and the nation. “The Academy of Honor is reserved for folks who have spent...
Basketball polls, replacing Lewter, campaign-finance rout: Down in Alabama
Both Auburn and Alabama have places in the preseason men’s basketball Top 25. The site of Lewter Hardware could become the home of one of downtown Huntsville’s tallest buildings. There’s a landslide in campaign financing for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
WAAY-TV
$100.5 million in mortgage relief being distributed across Alabama
More than $100 million in mortgage relief is being distributed across Alabama. The $100.5 million made possible by the Mortgage Assistance Alabama (MAA) program, designed to prevent foreclosure during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date the program has helped thousands of people across the state, including hundreds in North Alabama. "Sometimes...
WSFA
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state.
