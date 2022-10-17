ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

austincc.edu

ACC Fall 2022 Retirees

Austin Community College District (ACC) would like to recognize the following employees who retired this fall and thank them for their service to the college. ACC faculty and staff are encouraged to share their memories in the comments below. This list will be updated throughout the semester. SEPTEMBER. Carol Johnson,...
austincc.edu

ACC celebrates the grand opening of the IMPACT Lab

ACC hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, October 14, to celebrate the grand opening of the ACC Innovative Manufacturing Partnerships Accelerating Central Texas (IMPACT) Lab, the college’s third business incubator. The 5,000-square-foot facility — located at ACC Highland — is Austin’s first innovation center focused on physical product development...
AUSTIN, TX

