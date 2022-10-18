Gavin Newsom’s Wife Sent Email To Harvey Weinstein Begging For Help On Governor’s Cheating Scandal, Two Years After Claiming Sex Pest Had Assaulted Her

mega

An email sent by California Governor Gavin Newsom ’s wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom to Harvey Weinstein is being used by the disgraced music producer as part of his defense in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

For the past week, Harvey, 70, has been present for jury selection ahead of his criminal trial in Los Angeles. The ex-mogul faces 11 counts for alleged attacks on five women.

Gavin’s wife is one of the women set to testify in the trial. She claimed the producer raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2005 when she was working as an actress.

Jennifer did not start dating Gavin until after the alleged assault .

Now, Harvey and his team have submitted a shocking email that Jennifer sent the producer — two years after the alleged assault. They believe the jury will believe the convicted criminal after viewing the message. His lawyers argue the email shows that Jennifer and Harvey’s encounter was consensual and not rape like she claimed.

Jennifer reached out to Harvey for help after Gavin got caught up in a cheating scandal after sleeping with Rudy Rippey Tourk, the wife of one of his aides while he was the Mayor of San Francisco.

According to the email, Jennifer reached out to Harvey asking him for advice on how to handle the situation.

“Of all things you'd think a woman that is raped by Harvey Weinstein wouldn´t do, it's ask him how to deal with a sex scandal,” Harvey’s attorney Mark Werksman said.

Prosecutors argued the email proved nothing and pointed out that victims of assault “do not react in a matter how someone who has not raped would think.”

A lawyer for Jennifer said, “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap.”

In 2017, she described her encounter in The Huffington Post, “'I was naïve, new to the industry, and didn't know how to deal with his aggressive advances.”