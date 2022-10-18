ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Creek, WV

Man reported for breaking and entering arrested for fentanyl possession

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 5 days ago
ROCK CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A report of breaking and entering led to the arrest of a Lyburn man last Tuesday.

According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 authorities with the department responded to a reported breaking and entering situation in the Rock Creek area.

An investigation conducted into the situation led deputies to Joshua Justice, 37 of Lyburn, who has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance for Fentanyl revealed to be in Lyburn’s possession.

Beckley, WV
