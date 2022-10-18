Read full article on original website
Oops! President Joe Biden Accidentally Drops F-Bomb On Live Mic While Joking With Florida Mayor
President Joe Biden was caught on tape accidentally dropping an f-bomb! The flub occurred when the 79-year-old was chatting privately with Florida mayor Ray Murphy while still wearing a live microphone. Article continues below advertisement. The President is currently in Florida to discuss relief efforts with Gov. Ron DeSantis after...
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
House Oversight ranking member 'confident' the Biden family 'committed a crime': 'This is very serious'
Rep. James Comer says Biden family members potentially collected millions from countries the U.S. had sanctioned while Joe Biden was vice president.
White House fields multiple questions on why President Biden appeared to look for deceased congresswoman
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters President Biden asking about a deceased congresswoman was because she was "top of mind" for him Wednesday.
Washington Post reporter mocked for dutifully reporting Biden's ice cream order: ‘Pulitzer material here’
Washington Post reporter Tyler Pager was mocked on social media for tweeting about President Biden’s ice cream order, a frequently ridiculed media topic, on Saturday.
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Fact Check: Video shows Sen. John Kennedy talking about inflation, not exposing Biden 'secret'
The video actually shows Sen. John Kennedy talking about inflation and questioning the secretary of labor.
Florida Democrat Quips 'Thank You Brandon' Following Biden's Ian Response
The nickname "Brandon" was originally used by the president's critics, but has been embraced by his supporters in recent months.
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to hide counterculture revolution from angry voters
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to cover for failures on economy, crime and border and hide counterculture revolution from angry voters.
GOP face ‘pressure’ to impeach Biden following midterms, claims Republican congresswoman
Republicans may vote to impeach Joe Biden if they take the House in November, a South Carolina congresswoman revealed on Sunday. Nancy Mace said as much during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, evoking a “wow” from a surprised Chuck Todd. “I believe there’s a lot...
'Math is hard': Biden has 'two words: made in America'
President Joe Biden made yet another verbal slip-up that is leading to mockery and expressions of embarrassment on social media on Friday.
Jake Tapper's soft Hunter Biden question during Biden interview follows media's weak coverage of scandal
CNN's Jake Tapper failed to ask President Biden any challenging questions about legal woes Hunter Biden could face, including whether he would pardon his own son.
Biden arrives in Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship is threatened
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where the last time a Republican was elected governor was in 1982.
Biden Thinks He Can Beat Trump Again. The Odds Aren't in His Favor
President Joe Biden has said he believes he can defeat former President Donald Trump if they face each other again in the 2024 presidential election but polls and betting odds paint a more complex picture. The president discussed the matter during a wide-ranging interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday...
Washington Examiner
Biden's economic fairy tale
Pete Buttigieg, President Joe Biden's secretary of transportation, was recently asked about high inflation and the worsening state of the U.S. economy. In response, he spun a lovely tale. "Remember, we have our challenges right now," Buttigieg admitted on ABC’s This Week. "But when the president took office, we were...
POLITICO
Book: Biden balked at Trump's impeachers
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. In early 2021 there was a chance to help the Senate bar DONALD TRUMP from running for president in 2024, but President JOE BIDEN and his team didn’t want to go for it. In fact, they fought against it.
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: Stephanopoulos slips, says Trump would beat Biden
This week’s Liberal Media Scream shows just how reluctant the press are to tell the truth about how bad President Joe Biden’s polling is. An ABC News/Washington Post poll was released on Sunday, and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos led This Week with some findings from it: Biden’s approval at 39%, most Democrats want a different candidate for 2024, Democrats “even” with Republicans in the midterm preference.
POLITICO
A first look at HBO’s Biden doc
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. President JOE BIDEN’s team may have been earnest and well-intentioned. But a documentary crew that got extensive access to key members portrays a White House that encountered setbacks in part because of its hubris.
