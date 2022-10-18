ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO

Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had just bought two jet skis a few days ago and took them to Lake Conroe to try them out. The owner’s jet ski began to take on water. The owner close to shore tried to hold it up as it began to flip. He was injured but not seriously. He refused medical attention. His friend, on the other jet ski, saw he was in distress. His friend removed his life vest and tried to go to his aid. He then became distressed. The friend was transported in critical condition to Conroe Regional Hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating the incident and the cause of the jet ski taking on water since the drain plugs were in place.
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE

430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston man has given away over $1 billion

Recently Forbes released its list of the richest 400 Americans. While it is interesting to look at the rich list, they also release a far more insightful report- highlighting the charity of these billionaires. They assigned each billionaire a philanthropy score, ranging from 1 to 5, based on how much of their wealth they have given away, with five being the highest score.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis announces new Tenant Protection Policy in response to deplorable living conditions at some rental properties

HOUSTON – In response to some deplorable living conditions in rental housing in Harris County, Commissioner Rodney Ellis announced a newly approved Tenant Protection Policy on Wednesday. Commissioner Ellis will be joined by Dr. Adrienne Holloway, Community Services Department Executive Director, Michael Depland, Texas Housers Communications Manager, and Oscar...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

