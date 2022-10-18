Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO
Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had just bought two jet skis a few days ago and took them to Lake Conroe to try them out. The owner’s jet ski began to take on water. The owner close to shore tried to hold it up as it began to flip. He was injured but not seriously. He refused medical attention. His friend, on the other jet ski, saw he was in distress. His friend removed his life vest and tried to go to his aid. He then became distressed. The friend was transported in critical condition to Conroe Regional Hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating the incident and the cause of the jet ski taking on water since the drain plugs were in place.
cw39.com
HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Amber Alert: Houston-area family of 8, including 5 children, disappear, prompting statewide search
Your phone may have gotten the push notification Tuesday afternoon showing just a Houston Amber Alert with just a Louisiana license plate number. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office have elaborated on the alert concerning five children who, along with three adult members of their family, disappeared.
Sisters missing from NW Harris County apartment complex for second time since August
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two young sisters who haven't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amira Perryman, 10, were last seen leaving an apartment complex on Hollister Street near Highway 290 at about 6:30 p.m.
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200k
A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.
KSAT 12
Babysitter of 5-year-old killed at Texas park said she reported abuse to CPS, report says
HARRIS COUNTY – Warning: The following story contains graphic details. A Texas woman accused of stabbing and strangling her 5-year-old daughter is due in court Tuesday as disturbing details about the case emerge. Investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Melissa White Towne, 37, admitted to killing her daughter...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina.
Cause of death released for Humble mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The missing Humble mother who was found dead in the trunk of a car in Nebraska died from strangulation and blunt force trauma, according to a report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Roenz was found dead by Nebraska law enforcement after her son,...
Dozens of Houston-area cops, elected officials appear on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
HOUSTON — Dozens of law enforcement officers and elected officials from the Houston area signed up and paid dues to the anti-government group Oath Keepers, according to a KHOU 11 Investigates analysis of membership rolls obtained by the non-profit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets, DDOS. The membership rolls...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
Traffic alert: I-45 heading north near The Woodlands reopens following big rig crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The big rig crash has been cleared just before 6 a.m. An overturned 18-wheeler has all of the main lanes blocked on Interstate 45 heading north in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. Motorists can use...
cw39.com
Freeze warnings reach the Gulf Coast, 30s near Houston Wednesday morning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Very cold air is getting a big push through the South with freeze warnings in effect Tuesday night as far south as the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Freeze warnings mean many of these areas will experience the first freeze of the season.
papercitymag.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Keeps a Record $3.6 Million Houston Night Jamming With Super Lawyers Providing an Assist
Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala with special guest stars Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, held at the Post Oak Hotel where $3.6 million was raised for children in need. (Photo by Michelle Watson) Rock ‘n’ Roll is not dead. As guests at Houston Children’s Charity’s 25th annual gala will...
Remains of 31-year-old Conroe man missing since March 2022 found near Austin
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, though it is unclear how he died.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
This Houston man has given away over $1 billion
Recently Forbes released its list of the richest 400 Americans. While it is interesting to look at the rich list, they also release a far more insightful report- highlighting the charity of these billionaires. They assigned each billionaire a philanthropy score, ranging from 1 to 5, based on how much of their wealth they have given away, with five being the highest score.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold around Houston
Winning, winning, winning, it's what the Houston Astros are doing and it's what two Texas Lottery players did over the weekend seeing some big cash headed to their wallets.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis announces new Tenant Protection Policy in response to deplorable living conditions at some rental properties
HOUSTON – In response to some deplorable living conditions in rental housing in Harris County, Commissioner Rodney Ellis announced a newly approved Tenant Protection Policy on Wednesday. Commissioner Ellis will be joined by Dr. Adrienne Holloway, Community Services Department Executive Director, Michael Depland, Texas Housers Communications Manager, and Oscar...
