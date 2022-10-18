NDSU Soccer’s Abby Wilkinson is the TicketSmarter Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week

(Fargo, ND) -- Several of the area's local and statewide law enforcement and political offices are talking opioids and the effect they're having on the Red River Valley. Earlier this week, The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Fargo Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in Fargo and surrounding areas. The goal was to reignite the conversation about opioids and related overdoses and strengthen relationships between entities working toward positive outcomes.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO