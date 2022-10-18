ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

NDSU Soccer’s Abby Wilkinson is the TicketSmarter Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week

By James McCarty
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 5 days ago
Roundtable discussion in Fargo works through opioid crisis in area

(Fargo, ND) -- Several of the area's local and statewide law enforcement and political offices are talking opioids and the effect they're having on the Red River Valley. Earlier this week, The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Fargo Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in Fargo and surrounding areas. The goal was to reignite the conversation about opioids and related overdoses and strengthen relationships between entities working toward positive outcomes.
FARGO, ND
City council member wants to make Moorhead more "walkable and bikeable city"

(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead City Council Member appointed to her seat is hoping to be elected by voters in November. "I've had a wonderful 18 months to really see some great positive momentum and it's that positive momentum with things moving forward that has led me to run for election and be on the ballot," said Ward 2 Council Member Heather Nesemeier.
MOORHEAD, MN
Boy hit by vehicle in Moorhead suffers serious injuries

MOORHEAD -A 12-year old boy was taken to the hospital after being hit by an SUV in S. Moorhead Thursday night. It happened in the 1200 block of 30th Ave. S. just before 7:30pm. Police say the boy suffered serious injuries. The driver, 29-year old Brandee Moran of Moorhead was not hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN

