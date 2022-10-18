Read full article on original website
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN) — A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a […]
Green auto supplier announces $10 million Auburn project, to hire 90
An automotive supplier making carbon canisters for gasoline and hybrid vehicles is coming to Auburn’s Technology Park South. Korea Fuel Tech America is planning to renovate an existing building in the park, pumping more than $10 million into the project and hiring 90, according to the City of Auburn.
WSFA
Tuskegee University receives $7.9 million for new cancer research facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has received a $7.93 million grant to build a new biomedical annex to the Carver Research Center facility. According to the university, the 8,600-square-foot biomedical research building will house Tuskegee scientists focusing on health disparities. The proposed facility will expand the number of research faculty, students (graduate and undergrad) and post-doctoral fellows engaged in health disparities and biomedical research at Tuskegee.
birminghamtimes.com
Former NBA Star to Invest $600M in an Alabama Beverage Hub
MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Manna Capital Partners plans to invest nearly $600 million to construct an advanced beverage production and distribution complex in Montgomery. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, said its Montgomery “beverage park” will create 280 full-time jobs...
These photos of future vets and their pets are so inspiring
Tracy McDaniel, a photographer based in Opelika, wasn’t sure why her gallery of photos of veterinary students at Tuskegee University went viral on social media last week. She had posted some of her favorites – the ones she thought would be “eye-catching” – and by the following morning, they’d been shared 200 times. Within days, the gallery had been shared upwards of 21,000 times.
WSFA
Montgomery recycling plant restructures, lays off 21 employees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two dozen people are without a job after Montgomery’s recycling plant, RePower South, announced layoffs. The company said this comes after stalled conversations with the city, but the mayor painted a different picture. RePower South’s recycling services are automatic for Montgomery residents. All waste...
citizenofeastalabama.com
Jackie Screws knows the importance of giving
Jackie Screws, President of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, has been affiliated with the United Way for more than two decades. Before coming to Phenix City, she was part of the United Way of Barber County Board of Directors. She continued to support the organization as it became Wiregrass United Way. Finally, when she transitioned to Phenix City, it was only natural for her to seek out the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. She currently serves on the Board of Directors.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University Health Care and Education Clinic opens at the Boykin Center in Northwest Auburn
Tuesday afternoon saw the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Auburn University Health Care and Education Clinic at the Boykin Center in Northwest Auburn. The new clinic seeks to give healthcare access to the uninsured and underinsured in the area. The clinic is the result of an agreement between the Harrison College of Pharmacy (HCOP) at Auburn University and the City of Auburn.
Troy Messenger
Jasmine Jackson assumes command of Troy’s 117th FSC
The Alabama Nation Guard 117th Forward Support Company in Troy held a Change of Command Ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Troy National Guard Armory with 1st Lt. Jasmine Jackson of Troy assuming command. Jackson said she is honored to have been selected and to be in command of such an...
selmasun.com
Montgomery Hyundai Plant sued by former executive for alleged discrimination
A former executive at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama (HMMA) in Montgomery has sued the plant for alleged sexual and racial discrimination. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford had served as Director of Administration before her position was terminated during a restructuring in June, said a press release. She is being represented by Artur...
Former Montgomery Hyundai executive suing, claiming racism, retaliation
A former Hyundai executive at the automaker’s Montgomery plant has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming she was fired from her position after being singularly excluded from leadership, with her position diminished because of racism. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford, who said she was previously the top ranked female and Black executive at...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn Housing Authority bridges the gap with first responders at Operation CommUNITY event
On Monday afternoon the Auburn Housing Authority (AHA) held its first Operation CommUNITY outreach in the Ridgecrest community. The event gave area residents a chance to have fun while connecting with local first responders. The event featured free food, inflatables, a train, and informational resources for residents. Auburn police and fire fighters were both on hand to enjoy the afternoon with attendees.
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Botanic is the newest community destination in Opelika
A plant nursery, garden shop, dining experience, artisan market, coffee shop and community space—this is Botanic, one of the newest openings in Opelika. Botanic is Opelika’s newest destination for any occasion—whether you want to spruce up your home landscape, browse local artisan goods, enjoy live music or treat yourself.
WTVM
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all ghouls and goblins. It’s time to put on your best costume to collect lots of candy. Cities and counties in the Chattahoochee Valley are releasing trick or treat hours - however, the cities and counties are reminding all participants of a few safety tips:
Mobile, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
alabamanews.net
Lowndes County Voters Talk Bingo Facility Shut Down
Circuit courts in Lowndes and Macon counties — now have less than two weeks to put a stop to electronic bingo in their counties. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled the games illegal last month. Now Lowndes County residents are speaking out. “It’s like a slap in the face for...
Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
WSFA
Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
