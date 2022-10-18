Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Indian news outlet The Wire retracts its story on Meta
The Wire, an independent news outlet based in India, retracted its story that accused Meta of granting an Indian politician special permissions to remove posts on its platforms. In an update posted on Sunday, The Wire says it has decided to retract its report after “certain discrepancies” emerged in the evidence it used to back up its claims.
The Verge
Facebook warns it could block news in Canada over proposed legislation
Facebook might ban news sharing in Canada if the country passes legislation forcing the company to pay news outlets for their content (via The Wall Street Journal). In a post shared on Friday, Facebook parent company Meta says Canada’s proposed Online News Act falsely presumes that it “unfairly benefits from its relationship with publishers.”
The Verge
Wikipedia’s mobile app is the cure for my Google frustrations
Last night, I was casually wondering (as you do) which songs from Scottish electronic duo Boards of Canada’s seminal debut album, Music Has the Right to Children, use audio samples from Sesame Street? It’s the sort of idle fact-checking that humans in the 21st century are blessed to indulge in, and so (as you do), I whipped out my smartphone to Google it.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
The Verge
Elon Musk reportedly wants to fire most of Twitter’s employees
About 7,500 people currently work at Twitter — and 75 percent of them can expect to be shown the door, The Washington Post reports. Elon Musk, who is acquiring the company, has been telling prospective investors that he plans drastic firings to bring down costs. Musk has a deadline...
The Verge
Verizon’s new prepaid plans are cheaper — but not really
Yesterday, Verizon announced new prepaid phone plans with lower prices — but thanks to some clever shuffling of plan discounts, they’re not actually getting any cheaper. While the published prices on its unlimited and 15GB prepaid plans are indeed $5 lower, the company will no longer let you apply autopay and loyalty discounts — meaning the lowest price on each plan stays exactly the same.
The Verge
Apple’s lead hardware designer Evans Hankey is leaving
The person in charge of the physical look and feel for Apple’s iPhones, Macs, and everything else is leaving the company, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first reported. Industrial design vice president Evans Hankey will only remain with Apple for another six months. Hankey took over hardware design three years ago after longtime chief design officer Jony Ive exited to start his own design firm.
Report: Automakers Have Spent $75 Billion to Date on Self-Driving Cars
Will the future of cars and trucks be one that involves self-driving vehicles? It’s a question that some of the biggest technology companies out there are currently trying to answer — and it’s a feature that Tesla in particular has a lot riding on. But driverless cars remain a significant gamble — both in terms of the technological changes that engineers face and in terms of the moral decisions that their work calls to mind.
The Verge
TikTok livestreaming is shaping up to be the short-form video giant’s next push
TikTok’s meteoric rise came through its focus on bite-size videos, delivered with eerie specificity and the ability to scroll endlessly. But now, as competitors get serious about giving TikTok a run for its money, the company appears to be increasingly focused on its livestreaming program — and particularly, how it can be used to sell things.
The Verge
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal could tank the leveraged buyout market
Elon Musk’s antics have made it hard for his banks — Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays — to sell the debt required to do the Twitter deal. So they’re just going to hold it, all $13 billion of it, The Wall Street Journal reports. Truly a next-level “hold-my-beer” move, because it threatens to bring leveraged buyouts to a halt.
The Verge
Microsoft’s PC Manager is like CCleaner for your computer
Microsoft is working on a PC Manager app that’s designed to boost your computer’s performance. Much like CCleaner, a beta version of Microsoft’s PC Manager includes storage management and the ability to end tasks quickly and control which apps start up with Windows. Much of this functionality...
The Verge
A tiny robot wand for your blinds
SwitchBot, the smart home company that takes robotics to places no one imagined, has come up with another ingenious gadget. The new $69 SwitchBot Blind Tilt launches today on Kickstarter, with orders expected to ship before Christmas. And, yes, it looks as ugly as you’d expect. But as an inexpensive way to replicate the benefits of smart shades, it’s a promising product.
The Verge
WhatsApp is getting Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars
After Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars invaded Instagram and Messenger, now they’re coming to Whatsapp, too. According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out support for customizable avatars in the latest 2.22.23.9 beta on Android, but only for some users. Those with access to the feature will see...
The Verge
Twitter’s icons are getting a new look
Twitter is introducing a brand-new look for the icons used across the social network, the company confirmed in a thread on its design account on Friday. To my eyes, the icons use slightly thicker lines, and everything feels a bit more angular. “The goal was to create a cohesive set...
The Verge
Republicans sue Google over ‘discriminatory’ spam filtering practices
The Republican National Committee (RNC) is suing Google for allegedly sending “millions” of campaign emails to users’ spam folders (via Axios). According to the lawsuit filed in California’s Eastern District Court on Friday, the RNC accuses Google of “throttling its email messages because of the RNC’s political affiliation and views.”
The Verge
Leak suggests Ecobee’s entering the video doorbell space
Ecobee, a company best known for its line of smart thermostats, may be working on a video doorbell. A leaked image from ZatzNotFunny shows what looks like an Ecobee-branded video doorbell with rounded corners and a button outlined in blue. As noted by ZatzNotFunny, the doorbell features a green light...
The Verge
Apple’s second-gen Magic Trackpad is on sale at Woot for its lowest price ever
Happy Saturday, everybody! Everyone on the Verge Deals team is enjoying their weekend and we hope you are, too. If you were looking to engage in a little retail therapy or do a little window shopping, we’ve collected a handful of deals we think you’ll want to check out.
The Verge
TiVo is making its case as a smart TV platform
Remember TiVo? It still exists, even if you probably haven’t used a TiVo device in quite awhile. (Unless you’re one of the few who tried the company’s Android TV dongle.) Even though the vast majority of people have since moved to TV software that is built into their device or runs on a dedicated piece of hardware like the Apple TV, TiVo owner Xperi is getting into the TV software game with TiVo OS.
The Verge
The new Mac Pro chip could double or quadruple the power of the M2 Max
The next Mac Pro is rumored to come with chip options “that are at least twice or four times as powerful” as the not-yet-released M2 Max. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who says Apple has ramped up testing of the high-end Mac in preparation for its expected launch next year.
