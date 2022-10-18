Read full article on original website
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Ripple Wrenches SEC Documents Loose, Mango Markets Hacker Tweets Trading Tips
Plus, one man glued himself to a bench in New York to protest the “lack of up only” in cryptocurrency. It was another quiet week for crypto prices. No news is good news, chimes the old saying and this week it proved especially true. It turns out that Bitcoin’s recent flat prices are an indication that it is currently less volatile than equities and has been throughout October.
Hacker Steals $300K From Olympus DAO, Then Returns It All the Same Day
An apparent white hat hack saw OHM tokens drained and then returned to the DAO just hours later. OlympusDAO is the latest target of a crypto cyberattack, as a thief made off with 30,000 OHM tokens—worth about $300,000—early this morning. But the attacker either had a change of heart or was a white hat hacker all along, as they sent back the funds to the DAO hours later.
DeFi Exchange in Tokens Sushi, Uniswap Plummet Amid Sideways Crypto Market
Several DeFi tokens, including Sushi, Uniswap, and Synthetix, posted significant losses over the past 24 hours. As the broader crypto market struggles to find momentum for any meaningful bull action, DeFi tokens behind SushiSwap, Uniswap, and Synthetix have been hit hard over the past day, posting losses of more than 7%.
Alien Worlds NFT Game Launches In-Game DAOs to Spur Competition
The WAX-centric game’s Planetary Syndicates let players battle against each other in the NFT-driven sci-fi world. Hoping to amplify competition across multiple communities, the creators of the play-and-earn NFT game Alien Worlds today announced the launch of in-game DAOs—or decentralized autonomous organizations—under a new Planetary Syndicates model.
NFT Creators Have Earned $1.8 Billion in Royalties to Date: Galaxy Digital
Just 10 NFT issuers have collectively amassed 27% of all creator royalties—but this concentration of wealth raises questions about centralization and opportunity. A new research report out today from Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital found that Ethereum NFT creators have been paid a total of $1.8 billion in royalties from secondary sales on marketplaces like OpenSea.
Here's Another New Book for Bitcoin Skeptics
"Popping the Crypto Bubble" is the latest crypto-skeptic magnum opus, and gives a thorough, if unimaginative, exegesis of the no-coiner doctrine. I expected a fairly lazy and hysterical recounting of the many ills of crypto when I began reading Popping the Crypto Bubble. The ambitious crypto-skeptical book was co-authored earlier this year by financial fraud writer Darren Tseng, fintech consultant Jan Akalin, and software engineer Stephen Diehl—notably, the organizers of September’s historical “no-coiner” conference.
Turkish Authorities Seize $40M of Crypto in Illegal Gambling Crackdown
The crypto gambling ring was allegedly linked to the murder of Turkish Cypriot tycoon and casino owner Halil Falyalı in February. Turkish authorities have seized $40 million in cryptocurrency as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling ring. Gambling in Turkey is highly regulated. Casinos were banned in...
