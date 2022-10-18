ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Fantastic Great American Milk Drive Going On Right Now!

Some things are so simple to do, you hardly have to explain them. Like the Great American Milk Drive during the month of October at Hy-Vee. Milk is an essential food item that not everyone has access to. All you have to do to help put milk into an empty fridge, is, donate a gallon or half-gallon when you check out at Hy-Vee through the end of October.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota State Ranked No. 1 For First Time

With its third straight Dakota Marker game win on Saturday and fifth in the last seven seasons, South Dakota State University football has been tabbed number one in both the Stats Perform and the American Football Coaches Association poll. SDSU received 26 of 27 first-place votes in the coaches poll...
BROOKINGS, SD
Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls

Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
