Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
‘She-Hulk’ Director Kat Coiro on How the “Wongers” Post-Credit Scene Came to Be
Of all the obscure comic book characters introduced over the 9-episode run of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, it was an original character developed for the show that captured the hearts of fans. Patty Guggenheim’s Madisynn was undoubtedly the surprise star of her time on the show. Her “bestie” relationship with Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, played by MCU vet Benedict Wong, played out wonderfully throughout Episode 4, “Is This Not Real Magic”, and continued on into a hilarious post-credit scene. As it turns out, while She-Hulk featured several scripted post-credit scenes, Madisynn’s “Wongers” scene wasn’t one of them.
murphysmultiverse.com
Brandon Perea Interested in Portraying Human Torch in ‘Fantastic Four’
Following his breakout performance in Jordan Peele’s thriller Nope, Brandon Perea has his hopes set on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor hasn’t been quiet on social media or in interviews about wanting to join one of the most successful film franchises in history. While discussing the topic with Comicbook.com, Perea played it coy about if has met with Marvel Studios and his hopes on being part of the franchise.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
murphysmultiverse.com
Murphy’s Team-Up Volume 27: Marvel’s Best Streaming Series of 2022￼
With the conclusion of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s nine-episode run came the end of Marvel Studios’ streaming series for 2022. The year kicked off in March with a six-episode journey into the mind of Marc Spector in Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac; continued in June with Ms. Marvel, which also ran for six episodes and introduced Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan to MCU; and concluded with Tatiana Maslany’s fourth-wall-breaking Jennifer Walters. Each series certainly had its own, distinct flavor and, as with all things, didn’t satisfy the palates of all fans. Team MM watched and covered them all, so with them now behind us, we thought we’d share which series were to our taste in the return of the Team-Up!
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Aquaman and the Lost City’ Writer to Pen ‘The Conjuring 4’
A fourth Conjuring movie is officially in the works. The news was announced by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday with the outlet revealing David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has signed on to pen the screenplay. James Wan and Peter Safran will return to produce the fourth film. The duo is also producing The Nun 2, which is now in production, a sequel to The Nun and a spinoff from the Conjuring franchise.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Cinemascore Revealed
If you haven’t heard, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam finally hit theaters after 15 years in development and while its reaction with critics has been mixed, that doesn’t seem to be the case with fans. Following its Thursday and Friday night showings, the superhero film is boasting some pretty impressive fan metrics.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Flash’ Set Photos Confirm Javicia Leslie as Red Death
Batwoman may be over, but it looks like Javicia Leslie is here to stay. Recent set photos from filming of The Flash’s ninth and final season have seemingly confirmed the actress will return to The CW as the multiversal villain Red Death. Leslie previously portrayed an original character named Ryan Wilder, better known as the second Batwoman, in the latter two seasons of Batwoman’s run. She took over the title role from Ruby Rose, who departed the series following behind-the-scenes issues, and quickly became a fan-favorite member of the Arrowverse. Since Batwoman’s cancellation, which occurred in April of this year, viewers have wondered whether Leslie would ever get another chance to put on the cape and cowl. Apparently, the answer is a resounding “sort of.”
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Opens as The Rock’s Best Feature Film to Date
Box office estimates are in and it looks like Black Adam’s opening night take came in as the best ever for Dwayne Johnson. Reports have the film raking in $26.8M on its first Friday, which as Erik Davis of Fandango pointed out, puts it on track for over $60M this weekend. That total would make it the 2nd biggest DC Films opening that didn’t star one of the studio’s top Justice League stars.
murphysmultiverse.com
Turnaround to the ‘Black Adam’ Sequel “Will Be Fast”
Black Adam hasn’t even fully opened in theaters across North America yet, but two of the DC Comics’ film’s producers already have their sights set on getting the sequel in theaters. Hiram Garcia, President of Production of Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn, who has worked as a producer on Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson’s films dating back to 2012’s Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, are ready to get to work on a follow-up.
murphysmultiverse.com
Kurt Johnstad to Pen ‘Prophet’ Adaptation
Studio8 has set Kurt Johnstad to pen the screenplay for its adaptation of the Image Comics title, Prophet. The film is based on the comic book title of the same name by Rob Liefeld, who co-created the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. The news was announced on Friday by The Hollywood Reporter. The film is set to star Jake Gyllenhaal with Extraction filmmaker Sam Hargrave on board to direct.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Black Adam’ Brings A Lot of Lightning, But Very Little Spark
Black Adam is a movie that is trying very hard. It is perhaps the perfect artifact of the ethos of its star, who has toiled endlessly for over a decade to bring it to the big screen, and has tried through force of will alone to make the title character as ubiquitous in the comic movie landscape as he is. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and his tireless work ethic, is all over the movie. But sadly, effort doesn’t equal excellence, and when it comes to the execution of filmmaking, Black Adam falls quite short of the mark.
After Reports Of "Terrifier 2" Making People Faint And Throw Up, People Shared What They Really Thought Of The Movie
"I'm good on dinner for tonight. I just need to go watch some Sesame Street or something."
murphysmultiverse.com
Thursday Previews Box Office for ‘Black Adam’ Hint at a Disappointing Opening Weekend
Black Adam’s projected opening weekend domestic box office numbers continue along a disappointing downward trend. Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero film, which has been in development for 15 years, was originally predicted to pull in $65M+ with some estimates as high as $75-80M. Now, after the numbers from the Thursday previews have arrived, it looks like it would take a pretty serious course correction to get to $60M.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Cinematographer Provides Update on Production Start
It was quite the surprise when a sequel to 2019’s Joker was suddenly announced by Warner Bros. Discovery, especially considering the current reshuffling of the studio’s DC universe. Nonetheless, when it was announced that the film would see the return of Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character, and act as a musical with Lady Gaga taking on the role of Harley Quinn, anticipation certainly grew. Now, in the latest episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast, cinematographer Lawrence Sher provided an update for when production will start on Joker: Folie à Deux.
murphysmultiverse.com
Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy Timeline Remains a Mystery
Rian Johnson made one of the most divisive projects in the history of Star Wars in 2017’s The Last Jedi. Even so, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy signed Johnson to a deal that allowed him to create a trilogy of films that would exist outside the Skywalker saga and explore all new parts of the galaxy. Even as Lucasfilm continues to develop and produce new projects for Disney Plus and plan new theatrical releases, any advancement on Johnson’s trilogy has stayed out of the news.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Adds Five Cast Members
Fear not, Dune believers, it would appear The Sisterhood is still on track to come alive at HBO. The prequel series, set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 sci-fi epic, has added five new performers to its cast. Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds and Chloe Lea have joined the production as series regulars, alongside previously announced stars Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, and Indira Varma.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘She-Hulk’ Director on the Decision Behind a 9-Episode Season
Before principal photography on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law ever got underway, rumors had the legal comedy pegged for a 10-episode first season. Similar rumors hovered around Marvel Studios’ first streaming effort, WandaVision, which like She-Hulk, ultimately consisted of nine episodes. With most of Marvel Studios’ streaming series consisting of 6 episodes, these two stand as outliers. So what determines just how many episodes will comprise each series? According to director Kat Coiro, the episode count for She-Hulk wasn’t something that was predetermined by Marvel Studios.
murphysmultiverse.com
Paramount Orders Up Adaptation of Image Comics ‘Geiger’
Paramount Television has reached a deal to adapt Geoff Johns’ Image Comics title Geiger. Set in a Mad Max-esque dystopia in 2050, Geiger tells the story of a man named Tariq who survived the Unknown War of 2030 and now protects the people of the wastelands from criminals and scavengers. According to Deadline, Johns will write the pilot and then serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Justin Simien.
murphysmultiverse.com
Halia Abdel-Meguid to Write & Produce ‘Death Note’ Series for Netflix
Following a poorly received movie adaptation, Netflix is moving ahead with a live-action Death Note series. It was announced on Thursday that Halia Abdel-Meguid had signed on to write and executive producer a Death Note live-action series for the streamer. News that Netflix was looking to revisit Death Note first broke in July as part of the development slate for Upside Down, the production banner for the Duffer brothers (Stranger Things) as part of the duo’s overall deal at Netflix.
murphysmultiverse.com
SPOILERS: Dwayne Johnson Discusses a Major DC Cameo in ‘Black Adam’
If you somehow haven’t heard just yet (that’d be pretty impressive because Dwayne Johnson’s been shouting it from the rooftops every chance he’s had), turn back now and give yourself a chance to be surprised. While post-credit scenes have come to be known as a Marvel...
Comments / 0