CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Multiple grass fires all over Kansas are causing aggravation for drivers and lots of extra work for fire crews. A large grass fire broke out in Marion County earlier today and has traveled now to Chase County. According to a Harvey County official, the smoke and fire has gotten bad enough that rural areas are being evacuated to Dickinson County. Additionally, the Harvey County Fire Task Force has now been activated for this fire.

MARION COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO