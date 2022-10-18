Ocean Wind’s Pro-NJ Grantor Trust receives unexpected number of funding requests for coastal resiliency projects

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO