Ocean Wind’s Pro-NJ Grantor Trust receives unexpected number of funding requests for coastal resiliency projects

Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
Devils Youth Foundation gives largest-ever, $100K grant to La Casa de Don Pedro
The Devils Youth Foundation, in an effort to bring life-changing opportunities to New Jersey’s youth through the power of sports and entertainment, recently committed its largest-ever grant, $100,000, to foundation partner La Casa de Don Pedro. The grant provides the La Casa de Don Pedro facility with a brand...
Diversified and Fidelco celebrate completion of Union’s newest luxury multifamily community
Executives from Diversified Properties and Fidelco Realty Group were joined by Union Mayor Manuel Figueiredo, state Sen. Joseph Cryan and local officials recently to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for Phase Two of Summit Court, Union’s newest luxury multifamily community. The event marked the completion of the final phase of construction...
Newark Symphony Hall CEO Taneshia Nash Laird announces planned departure
Newark Symphony Hall CEO and President Taneshia Nash Laird is stepping away from her role next month, according to a post on her LinkedIn page. Laird joined the organization in November 2018 after a national search, succeeding interim Executive Director Leon Denmark. During her time — which she described as...
