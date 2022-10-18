Seven people are in jail accused of running underground casinos and much more inside two San Jose homes. Police say that the pair of homes, both in East San Jose, were being used to pull off crimes like drug deals, gambling, assaults, and the selling and buying of stolen goods. "What these homes turned into is a den of criminal activity," San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area. The bust was made on October 13th.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO