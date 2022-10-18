Read full article on original website
Hollister Police patrols riverbed after multiple catalytic converter thefts reported
Two men arrested for fraudulently trying to purchase $8,000 in tobacco products
Watsonville police arrest a 22-year-old probationer for possession of guns
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police arrested Luis Alvarado, 22, after a traffic stop where police say Alvarado was stopped for distracted driving. According to police, Alvarado was pulled over on Holly Drive after officers spotted him talking on his phone, soon after officers learned that Alvarado was on probation.
Suspected Crowbar Killer Arrested
October 16, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Once again proving the eternal verity that “you can run, but you can’t hide” from the long arm of the law, 24-year-old Lancaster resident Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris—suspected in the October 8, 2022 pre-dawn killing of 72-year-old Santa Ynez resident Terry Lee Wilson—was found 260 miles from the scene of the alleged crime in Santa Cruz County, taken into custody and arrested on October 12th.
Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrest 2 wanted gang members
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of wanted gang member Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, after he reportedly ran from officers. According to the sheriff's office, Multi-Agency Detail for Commercial Auto Theft and the Property Crimes Unit (MADCAT) and PCU detectives found Oreaboe in the area of Amherst Dr. and W Alisal St, in Salinas, as they were investigating him for gun-related crimes.
Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
San Jose Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing at Restaurant
San Jose police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened at a restaurant overnight Saturday. The incident happened at the Rose Restaurant near the area of McKee and King roads. Police said that one man was killed in the stabbing, but they aren't releasing other details. Police have not released...
2 arrested in connection to deadly Santa Nella Market shooting, deputies say
Wrong way DUI driver found guilty of second degree murder.
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced on Tuesday evening that Baltazar Donato, 28, of Greenfield was found guilty of second-degree murder. The jury also found Donato guilty of additional counts of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury, Driving Under the Influence with a The post Wrong way DUI driver found guilty of second degree murder. appeared first on KION546.
Another Monterey County Jail death claim settled
Monterey County officials have agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in the latest in a series of jail death lawsuits, this one involving a schizophrenic inmate who died from consuming a huge amount of water after having received almost no psychiatric care for months on end. Rafael Ramirez Lara was...
San Jose police bust home with illegal gambling den and crack-cocaine laboratory
Seven people are in jail accused of running underground casinos and much more inside two San Jose homes. Police say that the pair of homes, both in East San Jose, were being used to pull off crimes like drug deals, gambling, assaults, and the selling and buying of stolen goods. "What these homes turned into is a den of criminal activity," San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area. The bust was made on October 13th.
Salinas Police has found at-risk 82-year-old man
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT OCTOBER 19, 2022- Salinas Police announced on Wednesday morning that they have found Salvador Dominguez. ORGINAL STORY Salinas Police said they are looking for an elderly man with dementia, last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday is missing. Salvador Dominguez, 82, walked out of his home on East Bolivar Street to The post Salinas Police has found at-risk 82-year-old man appeared first on KION546.
San Jose gambling den raided, police say
Seven people were arrested after San Jose police raided a home that authorities claim was used for gambling, dealing drugs and selling stolen property. Police said that the suspects included one person who was armed with a gun and carrying cocaine. Five of the suspects were felons with warrants out for their arrests. One of the casing operators is connected to a stabbing, San Jose police said.
King City gang members sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Greenfield murder
KING CITY — A Monterey County judge has given life sentences to two Sureno gang members from King City for their involvement in the 2019 murder of a Greenfield man. On Sept. 29, Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Eduardo Solis, aka “Sleepy,” 21, and Jose Juarez, aka “Trips,” 24, both of King City, for the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield. Solis received a 50 year, 8 month-to-life sentence, and Juarez received a 30 year, 8 month-to-life sentence.
Watsonville arsonist arrested for setting St. Patrick’s Church on fire
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
Los Banos woman fatally struck by train in Monterey County Saturday
According to the CHP King City office, a 53-year-old Los Banos Hispanic woman died when the truck she was driving was struck by a train near King City in Monterey County, Saturday afternoon Oct. 15, 2022. The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Monterey County Coroner’s Office.
Grazing goats take over Fort Ord in Monterey County
MARINA, Calif. — If you're near Fort Ord in Monterey County this winter, you may see a herd of goats. Do not be alarmed, the goats were hired to graze at county and Bureau of Land Management parks. The goats will be eating down plants and shrubs as tall...
2 arrested for stealing $3,700 worth of beauty merchandise, police say
