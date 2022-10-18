ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

megadoctornews.com

$2.5M to Behavioral Health Solutions for Substance Use Treatment

HARLINGEN, Texas — Behavioral Health Solutions is a nonprofit organization providing behavioral health and wellness services throughout the southernmost 19 counties in Texas. With the newly acquired funding, Behavioral Health Solutions will provide substance use disorder outpatient treatment services in person and virtually to adults in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties through the Fueling Hope program. Services are currently provided in Weslaco with a Harlingen location to follow within 90 days.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV receives $4M grant to help students who are parents

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide help for low income and pell-eligible students that are parents. The Child Care Access Means Parents In School (CCAMPIS) grant will help students who are parents pay for full-time […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Rare mandarin duck makes splashy appearance in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A rare but colorful mandarin duck spotted at Pendleton Park has been turning heads recently — and luring birders to the park. The duck was first reported on ebird.org’s Texas Rare Bird Alert page on Oct. 15 by Isaac Phillips. “[He] waddled right up to us as we arrived at the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: 3-year-old who died had tested positive for flu; state investigating cause

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 3-year-old died this week of respiratory symptoms after testing positive for the flu in Hidalgo County, authorities say. Carlos Sanchez, Hidalgo County Public Affairs Division Director, told ValleyCentral that the final determination for the cause of death would come from state health officials and could take weeks. “She tested […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Los Fresnos Wildlife Park Ranks in TOP 5 Texas Zoo Experiences

Just one year after opening its doors to the public, Fragile Planet Wildlife Park has built a reputable, educational, and unique wildlife experience that has earned a place in the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas. LOS FRESNOS, Sept. 21, 2022 – A single Ocelot inspired Fragile Planet...
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KWTX

22 migrants discovered abandoned in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - A total of 37 migrants were found by Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents from two failed smuggling attempts and a stash house. Weslaco Border Patrol agents were called Oct. 20 by the Pharr Police Department to assistant regarding migrants encountered during a smuggling event.
EDINBURG, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas DPS troopers stops human smuggling attempts twice

Videos from Texas Department of Public Safety show troopers stopping attempted human smuggling. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS posted videos on Twitter showing two separate drivers smuggling suspected immigrants into the state. IMMIGRATION: New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas. The first...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Parents set up camera, discover healthcare worker striking disabled child

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book. Kathy Moses was arrested on charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a third-degree felony, Mission Police Department public information officer Investigator Art Flores told ValleyCentral. According to […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Gladys Porter Zoo to host annual Halloween event

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo will host its annual ‘Boo at the Zoo,’ a two-day Halloween event with carnival-style games, treat stations, a cake walk, and an aquatic exhibit. The family-friendly event begins is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, on Oct. 30 and on Halloween. Zoo members are allowed into the event […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP discovers 22 migrants in abandoned utility trailer

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended 22 migrants that were abandoned in a utility trailer, authorities said. Thursday, Oct. 20 On Thursday, Oct. 20, Weslaco Border Patrol agents were assisting the Pharr Police Department regarding a trailer that was suspected of smuggling migrants, a release from CBP stated. The Pharr […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Cleanup at San Benito cemetery raises concerns

Families in San Benito have raised concerns after flowers, lights and other decorations were taken from their loved one's grave site at the Freddy Fender Memorial Cemetery. “This is super disrespectful." San Benito resident Jackie Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said she’s had her daughter —Ariel—buried at the cemetery for four months....
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County finalizing deal to rent Willacy County detention facility

The Willacy County Regional Detention Center will soon reopen its doors. Hidalgo County will rent out the detention facility to house its inmates, creating new jobs and more money for Willacy county residents. The facility closed in April following an executive order from the Biden Administration. Commissioners with Willacy and...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: 2-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Lasara

LASARA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an update from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said a 2-year-old child died as a result of a gunshot wound in Lasara. At 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence at the intersection of 6th and Wells streets in reference to a child with a gunshot wound. While […]
LASARA, TX

