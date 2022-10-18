Read full article on original website
megadoctornews.com
$2.5M to Behavioral Health Solutions for Substance Use Treatment
HARLINGEN, Texas — Behavioral Health Solutions is a nonprofit organization providing behavioral health and wellness services throughout the southernmost 19 counties in Texas. With the newly acquired funding, Behavioral Health Solutions will provide substance use disorder outpatient treatment services in person and virtually to adults in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties through the Fueling Hope program. Services are currently provided in Weslaco with a Harlingen location to follow within 90 days.
UTRGV receives $4M grant to help students who are parents
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide help for low income and pell-eligible students that are parents. The Child Care Access Means Parents In School (CCAMPIS) grant will help students who are parents pay for full-time […]
Rare mandarin duck makes splashy appearance in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A rare but colorful mandarin duck spotted at Pendleton Park has been turning heads recently — and luring birders to the park. The duck was first reported on ebird.org’s Texas Rare Bird Alert page on Oct. 15 by Isaac Phillips. “[He] waddled right up to us as we arrived at the […]
Officials: 3-year-old who died had tested positive for flu; state investigating cause
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 3-year-old died this week of respiratory symptoms after testing positive for the flu in Hidalgo County, authorities say. Carlos Sanchez, Hidalgo County Public Affairs Division Director, told ValleyCentral that the final determination for the cause of death would come from state health officials and could take weeks. “She tested […]
Four RGV school districts to receive $1 million to improve school safety
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Rio Grande Valley School districts will receive over $1 million in federal grants to improve school safety measures, following the Uvalde school shooting. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced in a news release on Thursday that the funding is a result of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The following […]
Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
losfresnosnews.net
Los Fresnos Wildlife Park Ranks in TOP 5 Texas Zoo Experiences
Just one year after opening its doors to the public, Fragile Planet Wildlife Park has built a reputable, educational, and unique wildlife experience that has earned a place in the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas. LOS FRESNOS, Sept. 21, 2022 – A single Ocelot inspired Fragile Planet...
KWTX
22 migrants discovered abandoned in South Texas
EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - A total of 37 migrants were found by Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents from two failed smuggling attempts and a stash house. Weslaco Border Patrol agents were called Oct. 20 by the Pharr Police Department to assistant regarding migrants encountered during a smuggling event.
Drivers in McAllen stuck at red lights frequently; Brownsville too: report
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
fox26houston.com
Texas DPS troopers stops human smuggling attempts twice
Videos from Texas Department of Public Safety show troopers stopping attempted human smuggling. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS posted videos on Twitter showing two separate drivers smuggling suspected immigrants into the state. IMMIGRATION: New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas. The first...
Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
PD: Parents set up camera, discover healthcare worker striking disabled child
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book. Kathy Moses was arrested on charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a third-degree felony, Mission Police Department public information officer Investigator Art Flores told ValleyCentral. According to […]
Gladys Porter Zoo to host annual Halloween event
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo will host its annual ‘Boo at the Zoo,’ a two-day Halloween event with carnival-style games, treat stations, a cake walk, and an aquatic exhibit. The family-friendly event begins is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, on Oct. 30 and on Halloween. Zoo members are allowed into the event […]
CBP discovers 22 migrants in abandoned utility trailer
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended 22 migrants that were abandoned in a utility trailer, authorities said. Thursday, Oct. 20 On Thursday, Oct. 20, Weslaco Border Patrol agents were assisting the Pharr Police Department regarding a trailer that was suspected of smuggling migrants, a release from CBP stated. The Pharr […]
Ukrainian cadets’ journey at Marine Military Academy in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Marine Military Academy in Harlingen is known for providing a structured and distraction-free setting for cadets to learn, but for one group of boys from Ukraine, the academy is serving as a distraction from the war at home. “People are fighting now in our county, it’s inspiring me to focus […]
KRGV
Cleanup at San Benito cemetery raises concerns
Families in San Benito have raised concerns after flowers, lights and other decorations were taken from their loved one's grave site at the Freddy Fender Memorial Cemetery. “This is super disrespectful." San Benito resident Jackie Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said she’s had her daughter —Ariel—buried at the cemetery for four months....
KRGV
Hidalgo County finalizing deal to rent Willacy County detention facility
The Willacy County Regional Detention Center will soon reopen its doors. Hidalgo County will rent out the detention facility to house its inmates, creating new jobs and more money for Willacy county residents. The facility closed in April following an executive order from the Biden Administration. Commissioners with Willacy and...
KRGV
Despite contamination worries, plan to put housing at former pesticide plant site moves forward
A former industrial site with a history of contamination in Edinburg continues its path to redevelopment. Some council members echoed concerns that current environmental testing was incomplete. However the votes cast against the proposal Tuesday could not undo the plan already set into motion. The site of the former Tide...
Update: 2-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Lasara
LASARA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an update from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said a 2-year-old child died as a result of a gunshot wound in Lasara. At 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence at the intersection of 6th and Wells streets in reference to a child with a gunshot wound. While […]
