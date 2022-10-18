The Salmon River Fine Arts Center’s annual Fall and Winter Member Art Show is coming up. The show opens to the public November 3, 2022 and will run through January 2023. This exclusive “member only” show features original art in a variety of genres. Because this is not a juried or judged show, items sold at the member show may be taken at time of purchase. In addition to the exhibit, handmade ornaments by members will also be on display and for sale.

PULASKI, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO