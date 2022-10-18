Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle set to host Autumn Extravaganza
The Autumn Extravaganza will be Oct. 27-29 in downtown Albemarle. There will be a costume contest, trick-or-treating, a haunted house, hayrides, games, vendors, food trucks and live music. From 5-7 p.m. Thursday, kids can rick or treat at downtown businesses. There will also be a costume parade on Second Street...
scoopcharlotte.com
Donate Your Pumpkins to Feed The Animals at These Locations
One of our favorite fall activities is pumpkin picking, carving, and decorating; but, we always run into the delimma of what to do with our pumpkins after the season ends. Instead of tossing them out on the curb, donate to these local farms to feed adorable animals who would love to nibble on pumpkins this year! You can make a fab outing for yourselves and your fam, put your used pumpkins to good use and say hello to some area animals all in one trip.
Couple ties the knot at BBQ Festival in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
Concord home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the average household will spend just over […]
WBTV
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
Mint Hill Madness: So much family fun it’ll make you crazy
MINT HILL, N.C. — Let the “Madness” begin! The 2022 Mint Hill Madness festival returns this weekend to Veterans Memorial Park to celebrate the founding of the town. The festival features carnival rides and games, live music, food and a fireworks show. Festival hours are from 4...
triwnews.com
Almond Farm For Family Fun
CHARLOTTE – For Zack Almond, it’s all about family. He pours his heart and soul into Almond Farm, working alongside his wife Cori, while raising their two-year-old twins, Rylie and Pearson. Almond Farm, located at 5180 US 601 in Concord, is a first-generation family farm open to the public for events and activities. They have an incredible variety of fun things to do for children and adults and a curbside market with fresh produce and locally-sourced meats and eggs.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle florist honored with special recognition during council meeting
After more than 70 years in the floristry business, where he ran Harwood’s Florist, achieved international success and served numerous presidents, Albemarle resident Claude Harwood was honored by the city council Monday night for his service to the community. “You’ve affected so many people with you and your florists...
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift
SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is poised to help local businesses
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Black Restaurant week kicked off this week — but there’s still time for restaurants to participate. The sixth annual event runs through Oct. 31. It aims to support Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other ventures, says Cathay Dawkins, founder and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte.
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
businesstodaync.com
Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville
Oct. 19. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Um, no. NC schools don't have litter boxes for students who identify as cats.
An untrue rumor that litter boxes are being placed in schools for students who dress up in furry costumes and identify as cats has made its way to two North Carolina school districts — despite the claim being easily debunked. After hearing chatter about litter boxes inside schools, an...
Stanly News & Press
Roughly 1,400 Stanly County residents have received new Covid bivalent booster
About 1,400 Stanly County residents have received the new COVID-19 bivalent booster, which became available last month and specifically targets the Omicron subvariant BA.5, the dominant version of the virus, according to the Stanly County Health Department. The new vaccine is available at local pharmacies and the health department. The...
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle police to establish lieutenant positions to help provide additional oversight
In order to help the Albemarle Police Department operate in a more efficient manner, Chief Jason Bollhorst presented a plan before City Council recently to change the organizational structure, namely by adding lieutenants. Two lieutenants will be introduced at the patrol division, where they will oversee patrol sergeants and officers,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Salisbury Man Missing Since Friday
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
Stanly News & Press
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Will’s Place addresses funding discussion
As Board of Directors of Will’s Place, we would like to address concerns voiced at the Oct. 2 Stanly County Commissioners meeting and published in the Oct. 13 edition of the SNAP. Truth and trust are supremely important to any organization. These virtues are especially imperative for a nonprofit...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Econo Lodge under contract, tenants must leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte motel that many call home is shutting down. Developer Urban Trends Real Estate is under contract to buy the Econo Lodge on S. Tryon St. Econo Lodge tenants have received two notices to vacate since mid-September. The hotel hasn’t had hot water since Sept....
