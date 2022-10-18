Read full article on original website
Related
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach.
cbs12.com
Hit-and-run in Palm Beach County, pedestrian dead
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian died Sunday morning following a hit-and-run crash. At 4:38 a.m. an unknown vehicle was driving southbound on S. Military Trail. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing S. Military Trail. The two collided causing the pedestrian to fall to the...
WPBF News 25
House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Royal Palm Beach FL 33412. Once on scene,...
Driver killed, two passengers injured in US 27 rollover crash
BELLE GLADE — A man driving a Jeep was killed and one of his two passengers critically injured Saturday afternoon as he tried to avoid hitting a car that had turned in front of him, Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said Sunday. Jonathan Palacios, 24, of Belle Glade was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler north...
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Military Trail
WEST PALM BEACH — A man crossing Military Trail on foot early Sunday was struck and killed by a car that then fled the scene, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said. Jose Luis Yanez Gomez of unincorporated Lake Worth Beach was crossing from east to west in the 1200 block of South Military Trail in West Palm Beach at about 4:38 a.m. Sunday when a southbound light-colored coupe hit him, knocking him to the ground.
cw34.com
3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
Suspect, 19, arrested after stabbing at house party
A 19-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing at a house party near Royal Palm Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach teen who ran into a burning apartment to save neighbor is recognized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — It appears 18-year-old Jah'ere Robinson has what it takes to become a firefighter. The Riviera Beach teenager didn't hesitate to help when his neighbor cried out for help on the night of Aug. 1. Local heroes: Good Samaritans who saved unconscious driver reunited with her,...
Fatal shooting investigated at Belle Glade market
A man was killed after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Female Uber Eats driver shot, wounded while delivering food in Delray
DELRAY BEACH — An Uber Eats driver was shot and wounded Friday night while she was delivering an order in a Delray Beach neighborhood, city police said Saturday. Police say they have two suspects, and have arrested one, but are searching for another. The woman was delivering the order...
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia.
Motorcyclist, 36, dies in Loxahatchee collision
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a car Saturday evening in Loxahatchee, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Uber Eats driver injured during shooting in Delray
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Uber Eats driver was shot while attempting to make a delivery in Delray Beach according to police. At 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Delray Beach Police responded to a shooting in the Chateau Woods neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a female Uber Eats...
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
WPBF News 25
Uber Eats driver shot while making delivery in Delray Beach, one suspect still at large
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A woman is hospitalized and a suspect is at large following a shooting Friday night in Delray Beach. Officials say a woman was attempting to make an Uber Eats delivery around 9:50 p.m. in the Chateau Wood neighborhood. She was in the 3700-block of Village Drive when she was shot, officials say.
WPBF News 25
Man in Belle Glade dead after suffering from gunshot wounds
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide of a man in Belle Glade. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 4:51 a.m. in the 300 block of SW 6thStreet, Belle Glade. Once on scene, officials located an adult male...
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
West Palm Beach woman says mistaken arrest could impact her future
A West Palm Beach woman lost work and spent two nights in jail for a crime prosecutors said she didn’t commit.
1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m.
Comments / 2