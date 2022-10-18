WEST PALM BEACH — A man crossing Military Trail on foot early Sunday was struck and killed by a car that then fled the scene, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said. Jose Luis Yanez Gomez of unincorporated Lake Worth Beach was crossing from east to west in the 1200 block of South Military Trail in West Palm Beach at about 4:38 a.m. Sunday when a southbound light-colored coupe hit him, knocking him to the ground.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO