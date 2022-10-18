ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit-and-run in Palm Beach County, pedestrian dead

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian died Sunday morning following a hit-and-run crash. At 4:38 a.m. an unknown vehicle was driving southbound on S. Military Trail. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing S. Military Trail. The two collided causing the pedestrian to fall to the...
House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Royal Palm Beach FL 33412. Once on scene,...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Military Trail

WEST PALM BEACH — A man crossing Military Trail on foot early Sunday was struck and killed by a car that then fled the scene, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said. Jose Luis Yanez Gomez of unincorporated Lake Worth Beach was crossing from east to west in the 1200 block of South Military Trail in West Palm Beach at about 4:38 a.m. Sunday when a southbound light-colored coupe hit him, knocking him to the ground.
3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
Uber Eats driver injured during shooting in Delray

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Uber Eats driver was shot while attempting to make a delivery in Delray Beach according to police. At 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Delray Beach Police responded to a shooting in the Chateau Woods neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a female Uber Eats...
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
Man in Belle Glade dead after suffering from gunshot wounds

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide of a man in Belle Glade. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 4:51 a.m. in the 300 block of SW 6thStreet, Belle Glade. Once on scene, officials located an adult male...
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
