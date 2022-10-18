ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Benzinga

Russia Will Run Out Of Arms Before Ukraine Does, Says UK Defence Secretary

The UK's Defense Minister Ben Wallace has said that Russia is cut off from the global supply chain and will soon run out of weapons before Ukraine does. During an interview with Sky News, Wallace said, “Russia's ability to make and repair weapons and ammunition is tied up in a global supply chain that it has little current access to,” he added.
Vice

A Russian Superyacht Has Been Spotted in Hong Kong. Seizing It Won’t Be as Easy.

Authorities on the hunt for Russia’s superyachts just got a new lead. The question is, can they get their hands on the vessel?. Nord, a 464-foot megayacht connected to the Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, turned up in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a weeklong voyage from the port of Vladivostok in southeastern Russia, where it had docked since March, according to the ship-tracking service Maritime Traffic.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

British-Russian son of Putin ally is detained for flying a drone in restricted area of Norway – the seventh Russian recently arrested in the Scandinavian country for drone activity

The British-Russian son of a close Vladimir Putin ally has been arrested in Norway for flying a drone in a restricted area, Norwegian Police said today. Andrei Yakunin, 47, was arrested on Monday in Hammerfest in northern Norway, according to police and court documents. Police have accused Yakunin - the...
The Independent

No regrets: Unrepentant Angela Merkel defends her decision to rely on Russian gas

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has claimed she has “no regrets” about the energy policy her government took despite its reliance on Russia.Ms Merkel’s comments come as Germany and other European countries are trying to end their need for Russian oil and gas after Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine as part of what he calls a special military operation.The invasion has rocked European security and forced countries, including Germany, to seek alternative supplies of energy. The country has been warned of the possibility of power blackouts this winter, and Berlin has been scrambling to secure gas from other...
World

Russian general in Ukraine

Since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, Russia's military leadership has been in flux. Most recently, Gen. Sergei Surovikin has been appointed as Russia's new commander charged with leading Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
The Jewish Press

Russia Draws Down Forces, Removes S-300 Air Defense System from Syria

Russia has removed its sophisticated S-300 aerial defense system and missiles from Syria, according to a report Wednesday by The New York Times. In addition, at least 1,200 Russian troops – and possibly more — have also been drawn down and sent to fight in Ukraine, with several Russian commander redeployed there as well.
The Guardian

How soulmates Hungary and Poland fell out over Ukraine war

In December 2021, Poland’s ultraconservative, nationalist government hosted some of the biggest names in European far-right politics, including France’s Marine Le Pen and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán. At the close of the Warsaw gathering, the group issued a declaration against “social engineering” aimed at creating “a new European nation” and made promises, largely unfulfilled, to work together in the European parliament.
KEYT

Russian official says ‘practical’ issues delay visit to POWs

GENEVA (AP) — A Russian diplomat says the International Committee of the Red Cross has conducted at least five visits to Ukrainian prisoners of war since Russia invaded Ukraine. Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s ambassador in Geneva, said Thursday it was unreasonable to think Red Cross teams could visit all 6,000 Ukrainian POWs. He insisted “practical arrangements” were holding up a trip to a prison where dozens of POWs died in late July. Some critics say the Geneva-based humanitarian organization hasn’t done enough to obtain access to Russian detention centers. It said Sunday that it has an 11-person team ready to visit any POWs in separatist-held areas of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, including those held at the Olenivka prison.

