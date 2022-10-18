Read full article on original website
Related
howafrica.com
Ukraine Claims Elite Guard Has Been Deployed To Moscow To ’Round Up And Arrest Soldiers’ As Putin Fears Coup
Ukraine’s military Intelligence has claimed an elite unit of the Russian military has been deployed to firm up security in Moscow as president Vladimir Putin fears he could be deposed in a coup. Kyiv’s intelligence officials on Sunday, October 9 told local media that Putin’s fearsome ODON unit of...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns
China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Angela Merkel says she has NO regrets over her decision to bind Germany to Russian gas which has now led to spiralling inflation and economic chaos
Angela Merkel has said she has no regrets about her decision to wed Germany to Russian energy. The former chancellor has been accused of leaving Europe's biggest economy completely dependent on the whims of Vladimir Putin. Germany and other European countries are now trying to end their reliance on Russian...
'Pick Up Your Rifles And Shovels': Putin's Chef Blasts Russian Lawmakers For Not Fighting In Ukraine
Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been dubbed President Vladimir Putin's 'Chef', is daring lawmakers in Moscow to take up arms and form their own paramilitary groups to help the invasion effort in Ukraine. “I’m calling on the talking heads to get together and lead units like Wagner while those...
Russians are sailing to South Korea to avoid being drafted to Ukraine — most are refused entry
SEOUL, South Korea — Groups of Russians have sailed to South Korea to avoid being conscripted for the war in Ukraine — only for most of them to be refused entry at the border. South Korean coast guard records show five boats carrying 23 people have reached the...
Russia Will Run Out Of Arms Before Ukraine Does, Says UK Defence Secretary
The UK's Defense Minister Ben Wallace has said that Russia is cut off from the global supply chain and will soon run out of weapons before Ukraine does. During an interview with Sky News, Wallace said, “Russia's ability to make and repair weapons and ammunition is tied up in a global supply chain that it has little current access to,” he added.
A Russian Superyacht Has Been Spotted in Hong Kong. Seizing It Won’t Be as Easy.
Authorities on the hunt for Russia’s superyachts just got a new lead. The question is, can they get their hands on the vessel?. Nord, a 464-foot megayacht connected to the Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, turned up in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a weeklong voyage from the port of Vladivostok in southeastern Russia, where it had docked since March, according to the ship-tracking service Maritime Traffic.
British-Russian son of Putin ally is detained for flying a drone in restricted area of Norway – the seventh Russian recently arrested in the Scandinavian country for drone activity
The British-Russian son of a close Vladimir Putin ally has been arrested in Norway for flying a drone in a restricted area, Norwegian Police said today. Andrei Yakunin, 47, was arrested on Monday in Hammerfest in northern Norway, according to police and court documents. Police have accused Yakunin - the...
Finland’s main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
Structure would protect areas identified as posing potential risk of large-scale migration from Russia
No regrets: Unrepentant Angela Merkel defends her decision to rely on Russian gas
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has claimed she has “no regrets” about the energy policy her government took despite its reliance on Russia.Ms Merkel’s comments come as Germany and other European countries are trying to end their need for Russian oil and gas after Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine as part of what he calls a special military operation.The invasion has rocked European security and forced countries, including Germany, to seek alternative supplies of energy. The country has been warned of the possibility of power blackouts this winter, and Berlin has been scrambling to secure gas from other...
Russian shelling cuts external power to Ukraine nuclear plant - Kyiv
KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant in southern Ukraine was operating on emergency diesel generators on Monday after Russian shelling cut off its external power supply, Ukraine's state nuclear energy company said.
World
Russian general in Ukraine
Since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, Russia's military leadership has been in flux. Most recently, Gen. Sergei Surovikin has been appointed as Russia's new commander charged with leading Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
The Jewish Press
Russia Draws Down Forces, Removes S-300 Air Defense System from Syria
Russia has removed its sophisticated S-300 aerial defense system and missiles from Syria, according to a report Wednesday by The New York Times. In addition, at least 1,200 Russian troops – and possibly more — have also been drawn down and sent to fight in Ukraine, with several Russian commander redeployed there as well.
U.S., U.K., France to raise Iran arms transfers to Russia at U.N.
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and France plan to raise the issue of Iranian weapons transfers to Russia during a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said without providing details.
How soulmates Hungary and Poland fell out over Ukraine war
In December 2021, Poland’s ultraconservative, nationalist government hosted some of the biggest names in European far-right politics, including France’s Marine Le Pen and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán. At the close of the Warsaw gathering, the group issued a declaration against “social engineering” aimed at creating “a new European nation” and made promises, largely unfulfilled, to work together in the European parliament.
KEYT
Russian official says ‘practical’ issues delay visit to POWs
GENEVA (AP) — A Russian diplomat says the International Committee of the Red Cross has conducted at least five visits to Ukrainian prisoners of war since Russia invaded Ukraine. Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s ambassador in Geneva, said Thursday it was unreasonable to think Red Cross teams could visit all 6,000 Ukrainian POWs. He insisted “practical arrangements” were holding up a trip to a prison where dozens of POWs died in late July. Some critics say the Geneva-based humanitarian organization hasn’t done enough to obtain access to Russian detention centers. It said Sunday that it has an 11-person team ready to visit any POWs in separatist-held areas of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, including those held at the Olenivka prison.
Comments / 0