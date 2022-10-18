Read full article on original website
450-Car Collection Features Bugattis, Ferraris, And A Pontiac Solstice
There’s no shortage of impressive car collections out there. Museums, automakers, and private citizens have their own. However, few collections are likely as special as the one at Audrain Auto Museum in Rhode Island. The collection boasts more than 450 cars, all of which are maintained, registered, and ready to drive.
2023 Ferrari Purosangue In Different Colors Spotted On The Road
Ferrari's first series production car with four doors already has a configurator up and running that lets you choose from no fewer than 24 body paints and six designs of wheels. However, real images of the Purosangue – or any other vehicle for that matter – are better than a 3D interpretation in a fancy visualizer. Pre-production prototypes in different colors and some leftover camouflage have been spotted in Maranello just outside the factory.
BMW Hints The Next M2 Could Be Electric Rather Than A Plug-In Hybrid
Love it or loathe it for how it looks, the BMW M2 marks the beginning of the end for the internal combustion engine. The second-generation model (codenamed G87) is the final M car to avoid electrification. Yes, the 3.0 CSL is coming next month, but that will be limited to 50 copies at a rumored price tag of €750,000. From 2023, each and every new fully fledged M car will have a hybrid powertrain to echo the wild-looking XM.
BMW X6 Facelift Spied Showing Slightly Larger Kidney Grilles
The refreshed BMW X6 loses some camouflage in a new set of spy shots. Our photographers caught a pre-production prototype outside the Nurburgring in Germany and this time around, it wears less disguise than before. We can finally take a look at the front fascia where a pair of larger kidney grilles seem to be the highlight, though there are other visual changes worth talking about, too.
Toyota Won’t Launch Electrified GR Performance Models Before 2030
Much like BMW, Toyota has been quite vocal about how the combustion engine's demise shouldn't be rushed on the road to carbon neutrality. It believes there must be a mix of powertrains to allow people to decide what's best for their needs, especially since the EV charging infrastructure is still underdeveloped in many parts of the world. More electric cars are coming, but the Japanese automaker is not giving up on the ICE just yet.
2023 Hyundai Grandeur Revealed As Boldly Redesigned Flagship Sedan
When is a fancy Hyundai not a Genesis? When it's the Grandeur. The big sedan is entering its seventh generation with a radically different design compared to its predecessor. If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's sold in some markets as the Azera. The United States was one of them until the automaker axed it in 2017 by deciding not to bring the previous-gen car. A substantial facelift arrived in late 2019, and now, the all-new model is here.
2023 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Launched In Europe With Retuned Suspension
Toyota inaugurated the GR lineup four years ago with GRMN at the top of the food chain, followed by cars carrying the GR suffix and the lower tier GR Sport. Only the Yaris pocket rocket has received the full-fat GRMN treatment so far, while GR has been used for the Corolla, 86, and Supra. As for GR Sport, it's used extensively across the automaker's lineup as you can even get a minivan in this specification at home in Japan.
Nissan 300ZX With 2JZ Engine Has A Wing You Definitely Won't Miss
A Nissan 300ZX with a 2JZ engine swap is not something unheard of. We've seen some before, but this one, featured by YouTuber BeDistinct, is certainly among the otherworldly examples you'd catch in the wild. Built by a guy named Carlos, this is a 1990 Nissan 300ZX but with a...
Final Lancia Delta Futurista Revealed With Martini Racing Livery
When Automobili Amos revealed its Lancia Delta restoration and modification project called the Futurista, rally racing and Lancia fans probably reveled in the rebirth of the legendary nameplate. Well, at least until the company announced that only 20 units will be made. After four years, the last of the 20...
1970 Mustang Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet Barn Find Is A Ford Lover's Dream
You'll struggle to find a barn find video that better suits the term barn find than this one. Nestled in a Michigan barn for over 40 years, this 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 recently returned to the light in a rather dramatic way. No, it didn't drive out. But a portion of the barn was actually removed to set it free. And whoa, Nellie is it a keeper.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute To Carrera RS Package Debuts With Retro Look
To continue its year-long, 50th-anniversary celebration of the RS 2.7, Porsche launches the 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package. The US-market-exclusive pack includes special graphics on the new, track-honed coupe, a car cover, a special watch, and NFTs. This option takes the vehicle's price to $314,000, which is a hefty premium over the new GT3 RS' base cost of $223,800.
Is Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Quicker Than SVJ In A Drag Race?
The Aventador's swan song is a straight-line performer, but is it any better than the SVJ?. It's the end of the road for one of the most recognizable supercars of our generation, the Lamborghini Aventador. The V12 model's swan song came in the form of the aptly named Aventador Ultimae, the nameplate's last variant coming out of Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy.
Dodge Challenger Gets $3,700 Multi-Color Wrap For Limited Time
When buying a Dodge Challenger there are several options to choose from, but not as many as the color choices for the muscle car. In fact, for 2023, Dodge will be offering 14 colors, which shouldn't be easy to choose from. For those who find this challenging, Dodge, through DodgeGarage...
New Technology Is Ushering In An Era Of Sustainable Trucking
(StatePoint) At a time when the ongoing fight against climate change has never been more critical, and new federal efforts are being made to address systemic environmental justice issues, automotive industry insiders say that a recent engineering breakthrough could usher in an era of cleaner,
Mercedes-AMG C63 With V8 Gets High-Powered Sendoff From Manhart
Mercedes has revealed the next-generation AMG C63, and the turbocharged M177 V8 is gone. The automaker has opted for hybrid horsepower, pairing a turbo four-cylinder with an electric motor. But the V8 won’t go quietly into the night thanks to Manhart, which is launching the new CR 700 Last Edition.
BMW XM Label Red Previewed Ahead Of Fall 2023 Launch
Presented here for your consideration is our first official look at the BMW XM Label Red. Set to go on sale next fall, it will be the most powerful production vehicle BMW has ever offered. And it should be quite obvious where the Label Red name comes from. We say...
Toyota Canada Wants You To Prove You Deserve To Buy A GR Corolla Morizo
Toyota Canada has a contest that gives nine people the opportunity to purchase the GR Corolla Morizo Edition. The selection isn't up to random chance, though. The automaker wants links to the entrants' social media accounts and asks questions about the person's automotive enthusiasm. It's not clear from the contest's...
Toyota To Miss Annual Production Target Of 9.7M Cars Due To Parts Shortage
The global chip shortage in the automotive industry is still here with no signs of slowing down. As a result, the crisis leads to many automakers having issues with vehicle production and Toyota is not immune to disruptions. The Japanese manufacturer now releases an official statement to announce it has to adjust its production estimations for this year.
Gran Turismo 7 October Update Brings Four Free Cars
The October update for Gran Turismo 7 brings new additions to the game’s garage. Patch 1.25 is now available for free with a selection of three new cars from Japan and a relatively rare Maserati from the 1970s. There are other minor improvements too, but let’s focus on the new vehicles.
BMW To Launch 'Viable Hydrogen Car' This Decade
BMW remains one of the few companies in the automotive industry that still sees potential in hydrogen technology. The Bavarian automaker continues its development work on a fuel cell powertrain and it seems that a production model using that power unit is finally coming in the next few years. This is not just a prediction or an assumption but a confirmation that comes from BMW Group’s CEO.
