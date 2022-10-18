Much like BMW, Toyota has been quite vocal about how the combustion engine's demise shouldn't be rushed on the road to carbon neutrality. It believes there must be a mix of powertrains to allow people to decide what's best for their needs, especially since the EV charging infrastructure is still underdeveloped in many parts of the world. More electric cars are coming, but the Japanese automaker is not giving up on the ICE just yet.

5 DAYS AGO