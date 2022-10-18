ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

fox32chicago.com

Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County

MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
fox32chicago.com

Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
starvedrock.media

Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck

A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
KICK AM 1530

When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?

When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
WSPY NEWS

wlip.com

ID Made in Fatal Lake County Crash

(Beach Park, IL) An identification has been made on the victim of a fatal Beach Park crash. The incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay Road, when a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man went across the centerline and struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, now identified as 55-year-old Anita Parker of Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner’s officials say the cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Cadillac suffered critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The matter remains under investigation.
northernstar.info

DeKalb Police Department encourages residents to not drive while impaired

With Halloween approaching, the DeKalb community is gearing up to see some scary things – ghouls, ghosts and goblins galore – but perhaps the scariest of them all will be impaired drivers. Not only can impaired drivers impact their own lives, but, with parents and children out trick-or-treating...
wlip.com

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pecatonica Police chief charged with DUI

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday and charged with DUI. Officers responded to S. Springfield Avenue and Montague Road around 6:40 p.m. in reference to a traffic crash, according to the Rockford Police Department. They met with Mund when they arrived. Mund said that he was on his […]
fox32chicago.com

Dump truck overturns in Antioch, strikes 2 vehicles

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A dump truck overturned, and two vehicles were struck in Antioch Tuesday morning. According to officials, a dump truck turned from eastbound Route 173 onto southbound Route 45. As the driver did this, the load shifted, causing the dump truck to overturn. The gravel in the dump...
Naperville, Illinois

Naperville Police Arrest Addison Woman for Aggravated Battery

On Oct. 18, 2022, at approximately 4:20 a.m., Naperville Police Officers responded to an apartment building on the 100 block of East Bailey Road for a report of a stabbing. Responding officers learned that a female had been stabbed by another female while inside the apartment of a mutual acquaintance.
