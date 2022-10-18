Read full article on original website
Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County
MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
fox32chicago.com
Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KFVS12
starvedrock.media
When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?
When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich man killed in crash on Creek Road
UPDATE: A Sandwich man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Creek Road, north of Plano, Wednesday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's identified the man who died as 52-year-old Jeffrey A. Thompson, of Sandwich. Police say Thompson was heading north on Creek Road when he left the roadway and hit a utility pole near Frazier Road. Thompson was the only one in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
wlip.com
ID Made in Fatal Lake County Crash
(Beach Park, IL) An identification has been made on the victim of a fatal Beach Park crash. The incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay Road, when a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man went across the centerline and struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, now identified as 55-year-old Anita Parker of Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner’s officials say the cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Cadillac suffered critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The matter remains under investigation.
northernstar.info
DeKalb Police Department encourages residents to not drive while impaired
With Halloween approaching, the DeKalb community is gearing up to see some scary things – ghouls, ghosts and goblins galore – but perhaps the scariest of them all will be impaired drivers. Not only can impaired drivers impact their own lives, but, with parents and children out trick-or-treating...
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
fox32chicago.com
Schaumburg, Gurnee, Oak Brook crime: 10 arrested for shopping mall robberies
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A new Illinois task force is cracking down on retail robberies at suburban shopping malls. On Tuesday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Tiffany Kindred, 42, of New York, and Shaneka Monroe, 27, of...
Will County Truck Crash Near Joliet Causes Hours-Long Closure on I-55 at I-80; Delays Expected
Traffic and delays are expected after a crash involving two truck tractor semi trailers early Wednesday morning at a busy trucking and commuter corridor near Joliet has closed a portion of Interstate 55 southbound at Interstate 80, Illinois State Police says. According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 5:28...
wlip.com
Pecatonica Police chief charged with DUI
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday and charged with DUI. Officers responded to S. Springfield Avenue and Montague Road around 6:40 p.m. in reference to a traffic crash, according to the Rockford Police Department. They met with Mund when they arrived. Mund said that he was on his […]
fox32chicago.com
Dump truck overturns in Antioch, strikes 2 vehicles
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A dump truck overturned, and two vehicles were struck in Antioch Tuesday morning. According to officials, a dump truck turned from eastbound Route 173 onto southbound Route 45. As the driver did this, the load shifted, causing the dump truck to overturn. The gravel in the dump...
Police Confirm a Man's Body Was Found Near Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
An investigation is underway after a visitor witnessed the body of a deceased man in Lincoln Marsh on Wednesday morning, according to the DuPage County Forest Preserve Police. Police said the man has not been identified and added that the DuPage County Coroner's Office assisted in removing the body. There...
Naperville, Illinois
Naperville Police Arrest Addison Woman for Aggravated Battery
On Oct. 18, 2022, at approximately 4:20 a.m., Naperville Police Officers responded to an apartment building on the 100 block of East Bailey Road for a report of a stabbing. Responding officers learned that a female had been stabbed by another female while inside the apartment of a mutual acquaintance.
Illinois Teen Tragically Dies While Doing Solo for School Choir
Daniel Moshi was always known as a gifted singer. During a recent concert for his Illinois high school choir, he tragically passed away while performing a solo. His family just shared his story. This sad story from NBC News tells how Daniel Moshi suddenly passed away during a performance with...
