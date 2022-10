Fred Hayden Donaldson, 97, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022, at his home at Manor Lake Assisted Living, Athens, Georgia. He was born Sept. 22, 1925, to William Abner Donaldson and Nellie Naomi Collett of Dunwoody. The youngest of seven children, Fred was the last child born in the front...

