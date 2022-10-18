Read full article on original website
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
Will The Mall Be Used For Growing Marijauna? There’s A Meeting Tonight In Lanesborough
Tonight is the night and it could be a very interesting evening for folks in Lanesborough and the surrounding area. There were so many ideas popping up from the Berkshires of what should be done in making the Berkshire Mall an asset to the community instead of staying sealed up and not being used for anything.
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
Western Mass Women Tries To Get Rid Of Police Is An Unusual Way
This is not what you should do for sure! A woman in Hadley is facing numerous charges after she got way too creative and allegedly unleashed a hive full of bees on sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice last week.
Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)
Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
New Retail Store and a New Restaurant Are Moving Into the Berkshires
It's always exciting when something new comes into the Berkshires. There happen to be a couple of new spots moving into our region, albeit right next door to each other!. Within The Center at Lenox, a couple of new places will be attracting customers from throughout the Berkshires as the new spots are the first of their kind in the region. A brand new Kohl's is moving into the western spot in the plaza. The exact location is at 489 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox.
Okay, Snackers! What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Fried Food?
Okay, Berkshire County. I know everybody's all about healthy eating nowadays, but I know that there are plenty of fried food aficionados out there...just like me. C'mon. Fess up. Be honest. I know that I'm not the only one who just has to have some McDonald's french fries now and...
Berkshire Bakers Beware! Cookie Dough On Recall Due To Foreign Object
I don't know about you but for whatever reason, this was the time of year when Mom would do the most baking when I was growing up. Oh sure, there was the mad scramble two weeks before Christmas to get all the holiday goodies finished but outside of that, fall was the time when my nose would lead me to the kitchen to see what delicious creation was baking in the oven.
A MA Woman Let Officers Feel The Ultimate Sting
On October 12th, authorities were called to the scene of a Longmeadow, Massachusetts residence as they answered a call for a possible eviction. Upon arrival, the police were greeted by a Hadley woman who was dressed in a bee keeper's suit as they were unaware of her intentions. 55 year old Susan Woods arrived at the premises in a SUV with a trailer behind that was riddled with bee hives and I think you know what happens afterwards. The scene was NOT a pretty one if you ask me.
Berkshire County Residents: A Bear In Your Backyard Equals Trouble
There is no doubt that an encounter with a bear can be a frightening experience, but that seems to be the situation lately throughout the beautiful Berkshires. I can say that my one-on-one back in April was spine tingling and I thank my dear friend Barbara Feldon for indirectly saving my life as I went to our mailbox to see if a parcel that was sent by her arrived. Within a short distance a medium sized black bear came out of nowhere and passed through our radio station entrance, then took a right at our WSBS sign, crossed route 7 and jumped into the other side of the woods. That enough was an experience where standing motionless truly paid off.
Pittsfield Residents: Here Is A Guide To Cast Your Absentee Ballot
Election Day is on November 8th and it's time to exercise your civic duty at local polling places throughout the Berkshires. But sometimes we don't have the time to head out and perform this important task at hand on that particular Tuesday. The alternative; absentee balloting and early voting is offered throughout our areas where you can program the time to vote coinciding with your busy schedule.
Take A Guess: How Does Massachusetts Take Their Bagels?
All right, Berkshire County bagel lovers. How do you take your bagels? Toasted? Slathered with plain cream cheese? How about topped with egg, cheese, and sausage? Or perhaps cream cheese and lox(smoked salmon)?. Forget about the toppings for a second. How about the bagel itself? Nowadays, you can find bagels...
LOOK: This Berkshires Home Has the Best Views in All Seasons
It's not easy to find a home that has views from the outside and in that look surreal no matter what time of year it is. This home in the Berkshires does it every which way you look and you can't believe how there is something you haven't seen before everywhere you look! Not only that, but it also has the third most square footage of any home that is currently on the market.
How Many Dogs Can You Legally Own in MA Before a Kennel License is Required?
It's interesting because I'm a lover of dogs but never owned one growing up. It wasn't my parents' thing but I loved being in the company of my friends' and neighbors' dogs. Growing up in northern Berkshire County, Massachusetts, I would visit some of the dogs in my neighborhood. Actually, there were a couple of them that would rome off-leash from property to property.
Adams Woman In Trouble For Loaded Weapon And OUI After Crashing Into Police Car
Here's a question, Berkshire County: What could be worse than being stopped by police for driving while drunk? How about this? Actually crashing into a police vehicle because you're driving drunk. And if that weren't bad enough, while conducting a search on your vehicle, the police find a loaded weapon...
Will MA Walmart and Target Stores be Open on Thanksgiving 2022?
We're getting deeper into the fall season which means the holidays are right around the corner. Berkshire County and the holidays are a fine pair. I mean really? Who wouldn't want the beautiful Berkshires as their holiday backdrop? One holiday, in particular, I look forward to is Thanksgiving. It's a great opportunity to catch up and break bread with family. Although some Thanksgivings can be a little crazier than others.
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
Here’s Why Massachusetts Fire Hydrants Are Different Colors
When I lived in the eastern part of Massachusetts, I noticed that pretty much all of the fire hydrants were red. I mean, I think if you ask a group of random people what color a fire hydrant is, most would say "red". But, Not All Fire Hydrants Are Red....
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Check Out This Spooky Attraction Right Here in The Berkshires! (PHOTOS)
With Halloween just around the corner, nothing is more fun than attending Halloween attractions, haunted houses, or just Halloween light displays in general. Because once Halloween is over, well... I won't say just yet, but you get the idea. (Wink wink) I'm going to not lie, there's not a whole...
