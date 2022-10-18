Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Creepy Crawl Halloween Event to be Held Oct. 27th-29th
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will host the third annual “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event. The event will have a new location than previous years, moving to the east side of the city to include the Train Tunnel. The haunted trail will be in the former train tunnel while other activities will be held in the grass lot across East First Street.
iheartoswego.com
Registration for Oswego Minor Hockey’s Learn to Skate Program Now Open
The Oswego Minor Hockey Association has announced that registration is now open for its Learn to Skate program, which is open to children born in 2016 thru 2018. Children born in 2014 and 2015 who are beginners may also register for the program. The Learn to Skate program will run...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Michaels, Fulton PD Announce Free Trunk Or Treat, Oct. 31st
Mayor Deana Michaels, the Fulton Police Department, the Fulton Community Development Agency, and Canal Landing area businesses are sponsoring a free Trunk or Treat from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. “We’ll be set up in City Lot #1 between Visionworks and Dollar General,” said Mayor Michaels. “All...
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Lions Club Donates $1,000 to Catholic Charities
The Fulton Lions Club donated $1,000 to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), at their recent October meeting. Accepting the donation was Tim Archer, CCOC community engagement coordinator, who spoke to the Lions about the agency’s mission, and how individuals can support them through monetary donations, by volunteering at the food pantry or thrift store, and referring people to the agency who need help.
iheartoswego.com
Anthony Michael Crouse – October 20, 2022
Anthony Michael Crouse, 55, of Lyons, NY, passed unexpectedly on October 20, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Robert Rocco Crouse II and Barbara (Ford). Tony was a Mexico High graduate and he received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Florida. He worked...
