ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has delivered a scorching average annual return of 20.1% for his shareholders. Warren Buffett isn't big on diversification, as evidenced by $241 billion of his company's $313 billion portfolio being tied up in just six stocks. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certainly Buying in Q4

It makes sense that Berkshire Hathaway would continue repurchasing its own shares in Q4. Buffett also clearly wants to increase Berkshire's position in Occidental Petroleum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Looking to Spice Up Your Portfolio? Buy Funko Stock

Funko is a leader in the collectibles market and partners with more than 25,000 retailers globally. The collectibles market is estimated to be worth $161 billion. Funko is trading at bargain prices -- is it a no-brainer for savvy investors?. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ARIZONA STATE
Motley Fool

Here's a Spicy Stock Pick for Dividend Growth Investors

The consumer staple reported mixed earnings results in Q3. The company has nearly 40 consecutive years of dividend growth under its belt. The stock is somewhat discounted at the current valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool

1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What

Stitch Fix is losing clients as it has adjusted its business model. Major cost cuts should help profitability but will make it harder to grow. The stock is worth watching, but avoid taking a big new position. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

Have You Lost $3,000 in the Stock Market This Year? Do This Before It's Too Late.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. This has been a miserable year for stock...
Motley Fool

3 Things That Might Happen if a Recession Hits

None of them are particularly desirable. Many experts think a recession will hit in 2023. If that happens, it could impact other aspects of people's finances. There could be job losses, along with lower stock and home values. Will a recession hit in 2023? There's reason to believe things could...
Motley Fool

Why Iamgold Stock Surged 31% This Week

Iamgold agreed to sell its interest in one of its three operating mines. The company could soon have an additional $360 million to invest in its flagship gold project. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Here's Why Salesforce Stock Surged Last Week

The activist hedge fund wants the cloud titan to improve its profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 8%-Plus Yields That Billionaires Absolutely Love

For some investors, 2022 has been the most challenging year they've ever faced. Billionaire money managers have stood their ground during the volatility and put money to work. These exceptionally high-yielding income stocks were bought hand over fist by select billionaires during the second quarter. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

Which Stocks Are Most Likely to Thrive in a Recession? Here's What History Shows

No sector has thrived in every recession, although consumer staples stocks have performed better than most. Individual stocks have delivered big gains during past recessions by offering distinct advantages that attracted investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Meet the New Real-Life Billionaire's Boy's Club

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool

Why Janux Therapeutics Shares Rose 33.1% This Week

The company plans a second investigational new drug application later this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of ASML Holding Popped This Week

ASML beat on earnings and revenue with its Q3 financial update. Management calmed investors' nerves by addressing the U.S. export ban to China. The company still has a monopoly on advanced semiconductor equipment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Rose 12.57% on Friday

The company got approval for its COVID-19 booster vaccine from the FDA and CDC. Novavax’s shares are still down more than 86% so far this year. The company said it expects to make between $2 billion and $2.3 billion this year in revenue. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Piedmont Lithium Are Soaring This Week

Piedmont Lithium received a grant of nearly $142 million to develop a project in Tennessee. The Tennessee Lithium project is expected to begin production in 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TENNESSEE STATE
Motley Fool

Why Lam Research Stock Jumped This Week

The company is still facing major uncertainty from global semiconductor demand and U.S. government restrictions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Rumble Stock Was Down as Much as 26% This Week

Rumble is clear that it's prioritizing user growth over monetization, but it did have potentially positive news this week regarding the latter. Some analysts believe the company has problems, whereas others like its long-term potential, setting up a polarized discussion among investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy