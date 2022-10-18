Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks
Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has delivered a scorching average annual return of 20.1% for his shareholders. Warren Buffett isn't big on diversification, as evidenced by $241 billion of his company's $313 billion portfolio being tied up in just six stocks. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certainly Buying in Q4
It makes sense that Berkshire Hathaway would continue repurchasing its own shares in Q4. Buffett also clearly wants to increase Berkshire's position in Occidental Petroleum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Looking to Spice Up Your Portfolio? Buy Funko Stock
Funko is a leader in the collectibles market and partners with more than 25,000 retailers globally. The collectibles market is estimated to be worth $161 billion. Funko is trading at bargain prices -- is it a no-brainer for savvy investors?. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Here's a Spicy Stock Pick for Dividend Growth Investors
The consumer staple reported mixed earnings results in Q3. The company has nearly 40 consecutive years of dividend growth under its belt. The stock is somewhat discounted at the current valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What
Stitch Fix is losing clients as it has adjusted its business model. Major cost cuts should help profitability but will make it harder to grow. The stock is worth watching, but avoid taking a big new position. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Have You Lost $3,000 in the Stock Market This Year? Do This Before It's Too Late.
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. This has been a miserable year for stock...
Motley Fool
3 Things That Might Happen if a Recession Hits
None of them are particularly desirable. Many experts think a recession will hit in 2023. If that happens, it could impact other aspects of people's finances. There could be job losses, along with lower stock and home values. Will a recession hit in 2023? There's reason to believe things could...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: If You Have Not Received a Stimulus Check, the Federal Government May Be Looking for You
Filing for money owed you could not be easier. An estimated 9 million Americans may be eligible to claim stimulus payments. Filing a 2021 tax return is not only free for many, it's also the easiest way to collect what you're due. The deadline to file 2021 taxes has been...
Motley Fool
Why Iamgold Stock Surged 31% This Week
Iamgold agreed to sell its interest in one of its three operating mines. The company could soon have an additional $360 million to invest in its flagship gold project. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Salesforce Stock Surged Last Week
The activist hedge fund wants the cloud titan to improve its profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 8%-Plus Yields That Billionaires Absolutely Love
For some investors, 2022 has been the most challenging year they've ever faced. Billionaire money managers have stood their ground during the volatility and put money to work. These exceptionally high-yielding income stocks were bought hand over fist by select billionaires during the second quarter. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Which Stocks Are Most Likely to Thrive in a Recession? Here's What History Shows
No sector has thrived in every recession, although consumer staples stocks have performed better than most. Individual stocks have delivered big gains during past recessions by offering distinct advantages that attracted investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Meet the New Real-Life Billionaire's Boy's Club
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool
Why Janux Therapeutics Shares Rose 33.1% This Week
The company plans a second investigational new drug application later this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of ASML Holding Popped This Week
ASML beat on earnings and revenue with its Q3 financial update. Management calmed investors' nerves by addressing the U.S. export ban to China. The company still has a monopoly on advanced semiconductor equipment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Novavax Stock Rose 12.57% on Friday
The company got approval for its COVID-19 booster vaccine from the FDA and CDC. Novavax’s shares are still down more than 86% so far this year. The company said it expects to make between $2 billion and $2.3 billion this year in revenue. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Piedmont Lithium Are Soaring This Week
Piedmont Lithium received a grant of nearly $142 million to develop a project in Tennessee. The Tennessee Lithium project is expected to begin production in 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Lam Research Stock Jumped This Week
The company is still facing major uncertainty from global semiconductor demand and U.S. government restrictions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Rumble Stock Was Down as Much as 26% This Week
Rumble is clear that it's prioritizing user growth over monetization, but it did have potentially positive news this week regarding the latter. Some analysts believe the company has problems, whereas others like its long-term potential, setting up a polarized discussion among investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
This Unstoppable Dividend Growth Stock Is Becoming a Powerful Passive Income Producer
Crown Castle recently increased its dividend by another 6.5%, boosting its yield up to around 5%. That continued its unbroken streak of increasing the payout since becoming a REIT. Crown Castle expects to continue growing its payout in the future, setting it up to produce a lot of passive income.
Comments / 0