Chris Terry
5d ago
Just like if you were hit by a city truck being driven by a city employee. Basically, you hit yourself. FACT. I know as it happened to me in Maumee. I was not even in the car, but later found there is a provision in the ORC that prevents you from seeking damages as such. I hit myself. Be warned.
Leander Dolberry
4d ago
those things are a nuisance to the communities. they leave em all over, some blocking residents and companies property and its not good . I knew an accident was coming soon.
Canyon Cove townhome residents say multiple carbon monoxide dangerous for complex
TOLEDO, Ohio — Some residents living in the Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo claim to have been struggling with carbon monoxide issues for months. The Toledo Fire Department confirmed it has responded to two calls for carbon monoxide issues on the property, going back as far as March.
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
Monroe Street in Sylvania reopens after semi truck strikes low-hanging wire Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Per Sylvania PD's Facebook, Monroe Street has reopened. A semi truck struck a low-hanging wire on Monroe Street in Sylvania Friday morning, causing a partial road closure. According to a Facebook post by Sylvania police, the incident caused damage to several electrical poles. Monroe Street...
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo
A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
13abc.com
Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo rugby club wants to know who stole the wood from its bleachers. The Toledo Celtics Rugby club laces up their cleats and goes all out for their fans. The non-profit even built bleachers for people to watch them play. The president says as the women were practicing on Wednesday, someone stole the wood.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Fire hazard next-door concerning residents on Palmer Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the past 30 years, Sandra White has lived in the Lagrange Neighborhood, and the home next door has been a concern. White said recently the home has become a nightmare. “My biggest fear is that that mess over there was going to burn down my...
WANE-TV
OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
13abc.com
City of Toledo celebrates record-breaking 2022 Residential Road Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is celebrating the record-breaking 2022 Residential Road Program. On Friday, Mayor Kapszukiewicz and members of the Toledo Department of Transportation announced that this year, the City of Toledo finished the road work as scheduled and also exceeded the original goal of 118 roads and 49.89 lane miles.
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
WTOL-TV
Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station
MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
City of Toledo discusses 'tactical communication'
TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders walk into dangerous situations as part of their job. And when it comes to protecting everyone involved, communication is crucial. The city of Toledo wants first responders, and even people on the street, to use "tactical communication" to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations. Knowing when...
bgindependentmedia.org
Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo
The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
wktn.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County Claims the Life of Toledo Man
FINDLAY – A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 75 northbound, north of state Route 235, in Eagle Township early this (Friday) morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:44 a.m. in the traffic backup from a vehicle fire. The preliminary investigation showed traffic was stopped on I-75 because of a...
Toledo man accused of assaulting local officer
A man from Toledo is accused of assaulting an officer in Sebring.
13abc.com
Live wires down, road closed after car crashes into pole at Jackman and Eleanor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Live wires are down near Jackman and Eleanor in Toledo after a car crashed into a pole, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue. TFRD officials at the scene said a woman crashed her vehicle into a pole near the intersection Friday night, bringing down live wires. No one was hurt.
WTOL-TV
Tent City comes to Toledo this weekend
The annual three-day event brings resources to homeless people in Toledo. It continues through Sunday downtown.
nbc24.com
City of Toledo marks end of residential road program, highlights accomplishments
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo marked the end of this year's residential road reconstruction program Friday during a press conference. Across from the conference sat a white "thank you" sign outside of David Grant's Toledo home. "The city did a good job and I just think that...
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
Arab American News
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
getnews.info
Premium Dog and Puppy Training in Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH – Glass City K9 LLC is a dog training company based in Toledo, OH. The company’s vision is to keep dogs out of shelters and into family homes. Dog training helps the owner and also improves the quality of life of the dog. The team is BBB A+ rated company.
