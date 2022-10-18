ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Chris Terry
5d ago

Just like if you were hit by a city truck being driven by a city employee. Basically, you hit yourself. FACT. I know as it happened to me in Maumee. I was not even in the car, but later found there is a provision in the ORC that prevents you from seeking damages as such. I hit myself. Be warned.

Leander Dolberry
4d ago

those things are a nuisance to the communities. they leave em all over, some blocking residents and companies property and its not good . I knew an accident was coming soon.

parentherald.com

Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo

A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
CANTON, OH
13abc.com

Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo rugby club wants to know who stole the wood from its bleachers. The Toledo Celtics Rugby club laces up their cleats and goes all out for their fans. The non-profit even built bleachers for people to watch them play. The president says as the women were practicing on Wednesday, someone stole the wood.
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo celebrates record-breaking 2022 Residential Road Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is celebrating the record-breaking 2022 Residential Road Program. On Friday, Mayor Kapszukiewicz and members of the Toledo Department of Transportation announced that this year, the City of Toledo finished the road work as scheduled and also exceeded the original goal of 118 roads and 49.89 lane miles.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station

MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
GULLIVER, MI
WTOL 11

City of Toledo discusses 'tactical communication'

TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders walk into dangerous situations as part of their job. And when it comes to protecting everyone involved, communication is crucial. The city of Toledo wants first responders, and even people on the street, to use "tactical communication" to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations. Knowing when...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo

The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
getnews.info

Premium Dog and Puppy Training in Toledo, OH

Toledo, OH – Glass City K9 LLC is a dog training company based in Toledo, OH. The company’s vision is to keep dogs out of shelters and into family homes. Dog training helps the owner and also improves the quality of life of the dog. The team is BBB A+ rated company.
TOLEDO, OH

