Route 108/Route 65 Reconstruction Work this Weekend in New Castle
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing reconstruction work on Route 108 (Croton Avenue) and Route 65 (East Washington Street) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County will occur this weekend Friday night, October 21 through Monday morning, October 24 weather permitting. Reconstruction work at the intersection of Routes...
Eastbound I-376 Parkway West Short-term Traffic Stoppage Monday Morning in Robinson
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a short-term traffic stoppage on eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday morning, October 24 weather permitting. A traffic stoppage of 15 minutes or less will occur on eastbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway West over Boyce Road...
Ellwood City Woman Being Investigated For DUI After New Brighton Accident Thursday Evening
(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio News) (New Brighton, Pa.) Power was knocked out to over 150 people in New Brighton’s Oak Hill neighborhood after a single vehicle accident occurred along Penn Ave. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Friday morning that 41-year-old Sara Nielson, of Ellwood City, was driving on Penn Avenue in Oak Hill around 8:40 PM Thursday night when she struck a utility pole at 6th Street and Penn Avenue, across the street from where Kennywood School was. The area was without power due to the accident, and Duquesne Light was called and had to replace the utility pole. Power was restored shortly before midnight.
Arrest Made After Vehicle Strikes Telephone Pole in New Brighton
The photo above shows the car impacted into the pole. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published October 20, 2022. 9:40 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) At approximately 8:40 P.M. Thursday evening, a vehicle collided with a telephone pole on Oak Hill in New Brighton. The accident took place near the intersection of Penn Avenue and 5th Street. A female was seen being taken into police custody by New Brighton Police. The cause or if there were any injuries is not yet known.
Link For West Allegheny @ Central Valley 10/21/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com/Facebook Live
(File Photo from Sept. 2020) WBVP-AM 1230 and WBVP-FM 99.3’s Rob Matzie and John Perrotto have the call from Central Valley High School of this WPIAL Class 4A Parkway high school football game as the defending champion Warriors battle the Indians . The Game will also be presented via...
New Brighton Council Meeting Features Approval Of Skill Games Facility, Disapproval From Citizens Regarding Portable Basketball Hoops
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) In front of a full audience, the New Brighton Borough Council ran through the gambit of emotions, from the positive determination of a new business owner seeking approval from the council to the frustration of citizens having to take the law into their own hands. The...
On Living Well this Week Dr. Maroon and Jeff Bost Discuss: Should I Take a Multi-vitamin
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) On this week’s episode of Living Well on Beaver County Radio at 8:30 AM Saturday morning Dr. Joseph Maroon and Jeff Bost, PAC, will discuss a listener’s question about multi-vitamins. The listener said that they live a healthy life style and eat properly and wants to know if they should still take a multi-vitamin? The pair discusses the the topic as well as what exactly is a healthy diet.
Dr. Hollis Batista & Janet Lord Join Jim Roddey On This Week’s “Heroes”
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Dr. Hollis Batista and Janet Lord join host Jim Roddey on this week’s episode of “Heroes” to talk about their experiences with Highmark. Also, Eric Zahren (president) of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission joins Jim to continue their 10-part series on winners of the Carnegie Medal.
“What Is Truth?”: Pastor Dave Grove Explores The Biblical Answer To Pilate’s Question On This Week’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
The Gospel according to John contains Jesus’ answer to what truth is, and Pastor Dave dives into that context on this week’s edition of “Wake Up Beaver Valley”. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver County Radio and is presented by the Church of The Redeemed of Beaver Valley. Archived editions of “Wake Up Beaver Valley” can be heard at the Beaver County Radio Podcast Library.
Link For Mohawk @ Western Beaver. 10/22/22 at 12:30 PM
(File Photo, Taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Western Beaver High School of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Golden Beavers battle the Warriors.
Link For Beaver @ Quaker Valley 10/21/22 @ 6:30 PM on 95.7 FM, WMBA and Trib-Live Network
95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey have the call from Quaker Valley High School of this WPIAL Class 3A Western Hills Conference high school football game as the Quakers battle the Bobcats. If you can’t listen on the air you can listen to the game streaming...
Penultimate Week Of Regular Season Features Trio Of Games On Beaver County Radio
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) (Photo Sly Washington/BCR Archives) Playoff spots, playoff positioning, and bragging rights are on the line as teams from across the Beaver Valley enter the gridiron for their next-to-last games of the regular season. A major matchup in deciding the Parkway Conference title in Class 4A takes...
CCBC Players of the Game: Beaver @ Quaker Valley, 10/21/22
95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey had the call from Quaker Valley High School of this WPIAL Class 3A Western Hills Conference high school football game as the Quakers fell to the Bobcats 48-9. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Beaver: Isaac Pupi. Quaker Valley:...
CCBC Players of the Game: Mohawk @ Western Beaver, 10/22/22
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Western Beaver High School of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Golden Beavers battle the Warriors. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Mohawk:
