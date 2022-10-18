COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Thanks to some cold air being pushed down from the artic, we are looking at even colder conditions tomorrow and throughout the next few days thanks to a secondary cold front moving through tonight. With temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s across the area tomorrow morning, FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for east Alabama, north Georgia, and central Georgia until Wednesday at 9 CDT. The freeze warnings have been extended south to include Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Schley, Talbot, and Taylor counties.

TAYLOR COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO