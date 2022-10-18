ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, GA

11Alive

Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say

ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."
OPELIKA, AL
fox5atlanta.com

14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WTVM

Stewart County authorities searching for missing woman

RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and Richland Police Department ask for the public’s help finding a missing 58-year-old woman. According to authorities, Lavetta “Jean” Protho often travels between Richland and Preston, Georgia. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130...
STEWART COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Freeze Warnings extended further south

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Thanks to some cold air being pushed down from the artic, we are looking at even colder conditions tomorrow and throughout the next few days thanks to a secondary cold front moving through tonight. With temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s across the area tomorrow morning, FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for east Alabama, north Georgia, and central Georgia until Wednesday at 9 CDT. The freeze warnings have been extended south to include Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Schley, Talbot, and Taylor counties.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?

There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
NEWNAN, GA

