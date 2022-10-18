Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
3 Georgia siblings ages 6 to 9 die in car wreck while traveling with parents in Oklahoma
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District died after a fatal car accident earlier this week. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were 6, 8, and 9 years old. The children were...
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
'Help them bring larger aircraft': Middle Georgia Regional runway expansion ready for takeoff
MACON, Ga. — A massive expansion plan at Middle Georgia Regional Airport is on the tarmac, ready for takeoff. Tuesday, Macon-Bibb commissioners set aside millions for several different projects. "Being around airplanes, I've always loved airplanes, since I was a little kid. And being in aviation, I just kind...
Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."
Officials searching for man who never resurfaced after boat overturned in Georgia lake
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — Monroe County officials responded to a possible drowning with a man currently missing. Richard Mercer of Monroe County was on a small boat at Lake Juliette with a woman when the boat capsized just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of National Resources.
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. Channel 2 Reporter Mark Winne spoke to state elections director Blake Evans, who...
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
'Leaving me with a total of $49': Macon Kroger employees claim checks are late and not in full
MACON, Ga. — No money, more problems?. Several Hartley Bridge Road Kroger employers say they have been paid late for weeks, and when the money comes, it doesn't come in full. "It all started October the 6th, that's the first day my check was late, and it all just...
WTVM
Stewart County authorities searching for missing woman
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and Richland Police Department ask for the public’s help finding a missing 58-year-old woman. According to authorities, Lavetta “Jean” Protho often travels between Richland and Preston, Georgia. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130...
wrbl.com
Freeze Warnings extended further south
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Thanks to some cold air being pushed down from the artic, we are looking at even colder conditions tomorrow and throughout the next few days thanks to a secondary cold front moving through tonight. With temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s across the area tomorrow morning, FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for east Alabama, north Georgia, and central Georgia until Wednesday at 9 CDT. The freeze warnings have been extended south to include Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Schley, Talbot, and Taylor counties.
Georgia high school student found with gun, caught after foot chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught a student they suspected of having brought a gun to school on Monday. Metal detectors caught the student with a gun as he entered Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia deputies searching for inmate who escaped from work release over a week ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Troup County are looking for an inmate who didn’t return from his work release early last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Zachariah Murray. He has has an active warrant...
Georgia man faces 15 years in prison for allegedly stealing over $100K in disability benefits
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been convicted of collecting thousands of dollars’ worth of disability benefits while running a cleaning company, according to the Department of Justice. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Demetris Hill, 54, was convicted of one count of...
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
Officials: 6-foot-long snake removed from hotel pool in Georgia
BIBBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-foot-long snake was removed from a Georgia hotel pool on Wednesday, officials say. According to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a deputy responded to a call of a 6-foot-long eastern ratsnake that was found hanging out in a pool area.
Newnan Times-Herald
Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?
There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
Man gets life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub days before Christmas
A man who attempted to drown his mother in a bathtub in her Meriwether County home days before Christmas in 2020 will be...
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera video shows ATF, Coweta County arrest alleged drug dealer
Law enforcement said Dexter Farahkan was arrested in March and federally indicted based on those charges. Agents found more drugs inside his home when they came to arrest him.
Comments / 0