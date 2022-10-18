Have you driven down business 51 and seen signs saying “save business 51 vote no on august 9th” and “Keep church st. four lanes” or even “Vote yes on August 9th“ Now being a SPASH student most likely you wouldn’t care because you probably can’t vote currently and the referendum was already voted on. But there are many reasons why you should care about what is going on because it may be something you will vote on in a future election.

