Related
IGN
Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mode Demo Available Today
Capcom has announced that a demo for Resident Evil Village's upcoming third-person mode will be available tonight, October 20, and will include 60 minutes of gameplay to try out in the new mode or in first-person for comparison. Announced during the latest Resident Evil Showcase, this demo will be released...
IGN
Gotham Knights - How to Unlock Co-op Multiplayer
One of the big draws of Gotham Knights is being able to play online co-op with another person. However, you will need to do a couple things in order to unlock multiplayer. For more on Gotham Knights, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/gotham-knights.
IGN
Resident Evil 4 Hands-On Preview
After the incredible success of the Resident Evil 2 remake in 2019, it was a no-brainer for Capcom to revitalise more of its older games to better suit a modern audience. With every step forward, though, the quality gap between past and present becomes less striking. And now it has finally arrived at the progenitor of the successful, over-the-shoulder Resi playstyle, it’s hard to imagine how much an all-time classic can be improved beyond a fresh coat of paint. But from what I’ve played of Resident Evil 4 so far, Capcom seems less interested in creating an RE2 remake-style gigantic leap. Instead, it appears more laser-focused on making one of the best games of all time even better.
IGN
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
IGN
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76
The launch of Fallout 76 was a disaster. From unforgivable bugs and data breaches, to collector’s edition items that were the very definition of the words ‘false advertising’, the once lauded series went from controversy to controversy after the launch of its first MMO. Fallout 76, according to most, was dead on arrival.
IGN
Super Smash Bros. Creator Shares Secret Footage of Original N64 Prototype - IGN Daily Fix
Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed footage from the game’s original N64 prototype - and it shows a surprisingly fully-formed version of the game. Konami has revealed the system requirements for its newly announced Silent Hill 2 Remake, and running all the recreated horror goodness is going to require a hefty PC setup. IGN has an awesome new way to keep track of your video game library and your shamefully large backlog.
IGN
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Beacon Beach Side Quests
Beacon Beach side quests in Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope ease you into the tactical RPG's puzzles and unique battles, with some handy rewards in store as well. Like Sparks of Hope's other planets, Beacon Beach also includes a Red Coin puzzle, a Blue Coin puzzle, and a Green Coin puzzle. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock Beacon Beach's Secret Zone.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: The Final Preview
In 2018, Sony Santa Monica Studio created one of the best mixes of combat and storytelling ever made: God of War. God of War Ragnarok has a lot to live up to and so far I’m happy to say that I’m loving the opening moments. I’ve had the opportunity to play through the first 5 or so hours and it has delivered an engaging, emotional story with portions of Kratos violently ripping things in half sprinkled in during the touching opening story beats.
IGN
Send Us Your Horror Game Suggestions for IGN's Upcoming Face-Off!
When you look at the current landscape of games today, we have new horror franchises popping up and expanding the genre in terrifying new ways. Meanwhile, classic franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Dead Space continue to build on their horrific legacy with new entries of their own. As...
IGN
No Plans for a Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Just Yet, Capcom Says
The Resident Evil series has experienced a huge REnaissance (or how about REvival?) in the last few years, with multiple new mainline entries and remakes. With modern remakes of 2, 3, and 4 on the books, some RE fans are hoping to see a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. According to Capcom, however, there are currently no plans to remake the 2000 Dreamcast title.
IGN
Dead Matter - Official 'Road to Early Access' Developer Vlog
Get a deep dive into the development of the open-world survival game Dead Matter, including the updates and changes the team is working on for the game's Early Access launch. The video details the updates and improvements to the infected and their behavior and AI systems, the focus on refining key locations of the map for the Early Access launch, graphics, gameplay changes like overhauls to the looting system, and much more.
IGN
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sparks List and Where to Find All Sparks
At the start, a Spark can be equipped for each hero, and later up to two different Sparks can protect any one character. You'll also be able to level up Sparks just as Heroes themselves level up - by feeding them Star Bits earned from battles and missions, and exploration. Increasing a Spark's level will bolster their activated abilities to make them even more powerful.
IGN
PlatinumGames Thanks Past Bayonetta Contributors, But Offers 'Full Support' to New Voice Actress
Bayonetta 3 voice actress Jennifer Hale has the developer’s “full support”, even while it thanks "contributors" to the series amid a debate about payment for game actors. A statement from PlatinumGames via Twitter attempts to draw a line under the recent controversy, while also backing the new...
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for October 21-25
Everyone's favorite Space Santa, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for...
IGN
Aussie Deals: $48 Pokémon Scarlets and Pokémon Violets, Free Fallout 3 GOTY and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Freya—it's Friday! Er...Freya-day...whatever. Let's just cut straight to the best deals of the entire week. At these prices, Pokémons Violet and Scarlet should be Quick Attacked at your earliest possible convenience. I'm also all about Xbox Series X consoles being purchasable again. Lastly, there's a ridiculous amount of (actually worth redeeming) freebies to nab on various formats. Stop reading. Get amongst them.
IGN
Valorant's Current Battlepass Includes 'Corbin's Light' Gun Buddy to Honor a Fan Who Died of Cancer
Valorant's Episode 5: Act III Battlepass includes a gun buddy called "Corbin's Light" that honors a fan named Corbin who recently passed away after a battle with cancer. The Valorant team shared the news and Corbin's story in a blog for what's new in Valorant's newest season. The words reveal that the Gun Buddy itself was inspired by design notes from Corbin and his older brother, and it includes the coordinates of a star that was named after Corbin by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
IGN
Resident Evil 4 Producer on How the Remake Will Tackle QTEs, Inventory Management, and the Sequels
How do you improve on one of the finest survival horror games ever made? That's the question facing the team at Capcom, many of whom worked on the original Resident Evil 4, as they tackle the remake for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC,. "After [17 years], we too...
IGN
Silent Hill 2 - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer for Silent Hill 2, the upcoming remake of the 2001 psychological horror game. Reunite with main protagonist James Sunderland following a mysterious letter from his late wife, Mary, and search for clues in the terrifying namesake town, teeming with nightmarish monsters. Developed by Bloober Team in...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hands-On Preview - Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are less than a month away, and I was lucky enough to go hands-on with a special demo build, specifically of Pokemon Scarlet. I could explore a large area and tackle three main story tasks in any order, and I opted to get a taste of as many things as I could in the hour I had, including the Let’s Go! feature, picnics, a Starfall Street challenge, a Gym Test and battle, plus, character customization. Here are my hands-on impressions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with summaries of everything we know about the games so far.
