Florida State

Florida ballot amendments: When to vote yes. When to say no. | Commentary

By Scott Maxwell, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
A lot of people want to get their hands on the Florida Constitution. But voters have the final call. SHINIKO R. FLOYD/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Trying to make sense of Florida’s constitutional amendments is often like trying to divine quantum physics from a barking dog.

Some are written in confusing language. Others sound good but don’t tell the full story.

Today I’m going to give you a breakdown of the three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution that you’re being asked to approve or shoot down this election cycle. I’ll give you pros and cons for each one, tell you who else likes and dislikes them and then let you know how I’m voting. You can, of course, make your own decision.

Each amendment requires more than 60% voter approval to become law.

Amendment 1: Limiting taxes on flood-prevention improvements

This amendment is meant to encourage people to spend money making their property more flood-resistant by promising them that their taxes won’t go up if they do so. It’s odd for a couple of reasons. First, the amendment is nebulous about what improvements would be exempt from taxes. Second, the amendment itself wouldn’t prompt any tax relief. Instead it authorizes legislators to take further action — and leaves it up to them how to do such a thing. Supporters include the entirety of the Florida Legislature, which voted unanimously to place this on the ballot, saying it makes sense for taxpayers at large to subsidize the flood-resilience efforts of individual property owners. Opponents include most major newspaper editorial boards, including the Tampa Bay Times , which noted that the vague nature of what would be considered a flood-related improvement — such as adding an entire second or third story to a home for recreation purposes ― “is an invitation to abuse.”

Vote yes : If you believe homeowners in flood-prone areas should receive tax breaks for improving their property and you trust the Legislature to craft a law that would narrowly accomplish that goal.

Vote no : If you don’t.

How I’m voting : No. I don’t trust most Florida legislators to do much of anything. And I don’t like inserting nebulous, Trust-us-we’ll-figure-it-out-later language into the state constitution.

Amendment 2: Ending the Constitutional Revision Commission

Every 20 years, the most powerful politicians in Florida ― the governor, House speaker, Senate president and chief justice of the Supreme Court — appoint 37 members to a commission that makes recommendations for amending the Florida Constitution. The commission’s recommendations then go before voters. Theoretically this group can take citizen suggestions. But last time, in 2018, the group took flak for doing the bidding of special interests and proposing confusing amendments. (One proposal, for instance, offered increased benefits to firefighters killed in the line of duty — but only if voters also agreed to revamp voting policies for the boards of trustees at community colleges. The two unrelated topics were “bundled” as an all-or-nothing change to the state constitution.)

Vote yes : If you don’t think a group of political appointees should mess around with the constitution every 20 years.

Vote no : If you like the idea of the state offering another way to amend its primary governing document — besides just citizen petitions and legislative votes.

How I’m voting : I’m torn here but leaning towards yes. This puts me at odds with most newspaper editorial boards and the Florida League of Women Voters. But I think this process has gotten so bastardized that it has become just another tool of special interests and political cronies to muck around with the Florida Constitution. I agree with those who say: Reform the process instead of killing it. (Or “Mend, don’t end.”) But I have no confidence this state’s politicians will offer meaningful reform to an obviously broken system.

Amendment 3: Property tax breaks for certain workers

This would create new property tax breaks for members of certain professions — “classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and Florida National Guard members.” This additional $50,000 exemption would only benefit members of those professions who own their own homes. And it would not benefit Floridians who work in many other altruistic or underpaid professions, such as those who work for nonprofits, mental health, in support staff positions at local schools or as caregivers for elderly or disabled residents.

Vote yes : If you think people who work in the specific professions listed above deserve extra taxpayer-funded support — and are OK with helping only the members of those professions who own their own homes.

Vote no : If you think this benefits too narrow a class of workers, would rather see all of those workers get benefits (not just those who own homes) or think specialized tax breaks don’t belong in the state constitution.

How I’m voting : No. This is naked pandering and government picking winners and losers — with the only winners being members of certain professions who own their own homes. If legislators want to pay teachers more, they should just do so — for all of them.

Want more info?

Check out the Florida League of Women Voters’ great voter-information site, Vote411.org

smaxwell@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 20

mom of 3
5d ago

As a paraprofessional in volusia county for 29 yrs, I'm still making less than 1/2 of what first year teachers make. Definately voting NO for that one. Leaning towards no on the other 2 as well.

Reply
4
DemocRAT=criminal
4d ago

YES on all. Anyone who still votes for ANY democRAT candidate is EVIL, period. Long gone are the days of not knowing who you vote for.

Reply
6
Bill Hawthorne
4d ago

The artical was published by Orlando news?papers. Both socialist yellow journalism.

Reply
6
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando, FL
