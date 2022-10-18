ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered

There are moments in one's life when one's mood expresses a certain need. I don't know whether it was the fact that mercury had finally stopped being in retrograde -- or whether the full moon had finally done its worst -- but I really wanted to see something that would give my life a new meaning.
shefinds

3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery

There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
CNET

Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data

An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
ZDNet

Need a standing desk? Save $90 on the FlexiSpot Theodore

If you're sick of sitting at a regular desk all day long, it's time to switch up your routine with a standing desk. A standing desk is exactly what it sounds like: a desk that allows you to stand while you work so you can sit and stand throughout the day. If you like the classic desk style but want that modern vibe, the FlexiSpot Theodore standing desk is on sale for only $429, saving you $90.
ZDNet

How to save a file from LibreOffice to a remote shared folder on your network

Okay, these days, collaboration is only a Google Drive or Office 365 account away. After all, cloud services were created with the idea that collaboration should be simple. To that end, both services have made it incredibly easy to work with others. However, there may be times when you don't...
ZDNet

These top lighting solutions will elevate your videos and live streams

If you're new to streaming, the right lighting setup can lend a more professional look to your videos. And established content creators know that different video types need different kinds of lighting. There are three basic types of lights for filming, photography, and streaming: key, fill, and ambient. Key lights are your main sources of illumination on set, meant to highlight your subject and direct focus. Fill lights are used to eliminate harsh shadows for more consistent colors. And ambient lighting is usually an RGB panel or lamp used to add a bit of visual flair to your videos or to tie in your branding to your set.
ZDNet

ZDNET special deal: Save 33% on the InBody digital scale

Keeping your body in shape can sometimes feel complicated -- especially if you only have a "dumb" scale to check your progress. It might be time to upgrade to a smarter option to track different metrics other than weight. The InBody H20N Digital Scale offers an excellent smart scale experience to help you track progress, no matter what stage of life you're in. And you're in luck, because right now it's discounted by 33% with a special code -- you can get it for only $234.
The Verge

How to make green bubbles easier to read on iPhone

Apple probably won’t be fixing the green bubble problem anytime soon. But over the weekend, while scrolling Reddit, I found an awesome setting that at least makes green texts a lot easier to read on my iPhone. (Thank you to u/oishiirecipe for sharing the steps!) By default, any texts...
ZDNet

With iOS 16.1, iPhone owners can use Apple Fitness+ without an Apple Watch

Apple has said that with its big iOS 16.1 update it's making the Apple Fitness+ service available to all iPhone users – even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple Fitness+ subscriptions feature over 3,000 workouts and meditations at a cost of $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The subscription is available in 21 countries.
ZDNet

Rode Procaster review: Broadcast-quality microphone for under $200

It seems like everyone and their family members have a podcast these days. While I won't get into all of the reasons why not everyone should, I will say that one of the most important factors in the success of your audio content is good-quality sound. No matter how artistic, groundbreaking, or thrilling your audio content is, no one will listen if you sound like you're talking into a tin can with a string on the bottom.
ZDNet

HP ZBook Studio G9 review: A premium mobile workstation with multiple graphics options

HP's ZBook Studio G9 is not a laptop for the generalist user. With a US starting price of around $2,500, it includes up to a 12th generation Intel Core i9 H series processor, a 4K 16-inch screen, up to 4TB of SSD storage and high-end discrete Nvidia graphics. With all this packed into a reasonably portable form factor and good battery life, is the ZBook Studio G9 the ideal companion for creative users?
Science Focus

Black Friday Apple: The best deals on iPads, iPhones and more

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Apple products rarely see big discounts, but for a saving, Black Friday is the best time to look. Buying a new product from Apple can be an expensive affair. Whether you're after the latest iPhone,...
ZDNet

Red Hat releases a virtual Red Hat Enterprise Linux desktop on AWS

Once upon a time, and it wasn't that long ago, "desktops" were terminals to mainframes or midrange computers running Unix. Then along came the PC, and everything changed. That is, until now. Today, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is making a comeback. And Red Hat is joining this trend with the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations (RHEL WS) on Amazon Web Services, announced Tuesday.
Phone Arena

Best lock screen widgets for iOS 16

With iOS 16, Apple introduced customizable lock screen widgets, quite a big addition to the iOS operating system that, honestly speaking, flipped up the iPhone customization game on its head. Paired with the Always-On display functionality on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, lock screen widgets are now an integral and rather useful part of Apple's platform.
ZDNet

Android apps on Windows: Microsoft's project takes another big step forwards

Microsoft has released an update for Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11 that addresses more gaps in cross-system support. This update to WSA, version 2209.40000.26.0, brings improvements to camera support, clipboard stability, multi-threaded performance, security for graphic streaming, and package launches. It also introduces security updates to the...

