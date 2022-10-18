ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Liquor store clerk fatally shot during attempted robbery Monday, police say

By Adriana Pérez, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
Family of 66-year-old clerk Salim Khamo lock up J&K Food and Liquor on Oct. 18 2022, where Khamo was fatally shot in an attempted robbery. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A liquor store clerk was fatally shot during an attempted robbery Monday night, police said.

Salim Khamo, 66, was working behind the counter of the food and liquor store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue when another man entered around 9:50 p.m., according to information provided by police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Armed with a handgun, the man demanded money, authorities said.

The armed man, who rode a bike to the store, then shot the 66-year-old in the chest, authorities said. The liquor store clerk was able to return fire but did not strike the offender, who ran out of the store.

No money or belongings were taken during the attempted robbery, authorities said.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the clerk to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m., according to information provided by the medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody as of Tuesday morning, and area detectives are investigating, police said.

CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

