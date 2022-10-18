Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins celebrate '72 team ahead of Sunday night game
Members of the Miami Dolphins' perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Seahawks Star Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On ESPN And His Reaction Goes Viral
Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, went viral after he caught himself dropping an F-bomb during his live appearance on ESPN. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion was being interviewed for the sports network during a game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV. “I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf****ers…,” he said catching himself dropping the profanity and drawing a fist up to his mouth looking stunned directly at the camera. Lynch continued speaking and then dropped another swear word unknowingly, “I...
Turnovers doom Detroit Lions vs. Cowboys: 'This is my fault and it won’t happen again'
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jamaal Williams sat in front of his locker, head down, brushing his hair, beating himself up over his role in another baffling loss by the Detroit Lions. Williams lost a fumble on the goal line early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-6 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, the second of five turnovers the Lions committed in a snowball of a second half. ...
Which bowl game ESPN has UNC football playing in
With a 6-1 record through the first 8 weeks of the season, the UNC football program is bowl eligible. However, Mack Brown and the team has its eyes on a bigger prize. The Tar Heels 3-0 record has them in control in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division. With games against Pitt, Virginia, and Georgia Tech in the coastal left, UNC can really do some damage in the coming weeks. But what about a bowl game? ESPN has released its latest bowl projections from Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, each having the Tar Heels in a different spot. Bonagura has UNC in the TaxSlayer...
Comments / 0